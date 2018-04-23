Youth advocate, author of first queer Latina Marvel superhero to kick off KU advocacy week

As part of a weeklong effort to encourage inclusivity and community activism, the Center for Community Outreach at the University of Kansas will hold a panel Tuesday with the creator of Marvel Comics’ first queer Latina superhero.

Gabby Rivera, who will lead the keynote panel discussion, is a queer, trans person of color youth advocate. She’s authored “Juliet Takes a Breath” and “America,” the first Marvel series of its kind.

According to a press release from the CCO, the panel is part of Into the Streets Week, which is geared toward engaging both KU students and the Lawrence community in discussions on privilege and power, inclusive institutions and how communities can have the capacity to be empowering spaces for marginalized identities.

Rivera's panel will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the ballroom of the Kansas Union. Other speakers include Jai Nitz, a writer for DC Comics; Tamara Falicov, a KU professor of Film and Media Studies; and Imani Wadud, a KU American Studies doctoral student, according to the release.

Other events scheduled during Into the Streets Week include a kickball game with kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence, an Autism and Advocacy event and a voter registration drive. A full schedule can be found on the center’s website, cco.ku.edu/itsw.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.