Medicaid, foster care costs threaten to eat up much of state’s anticipated new revenue

— A significant chunk of the new revenue Kansas expects to receive over the next year could be consumed by rising costs for Medicaid and other social service programs, according to a new report released Monday.

The report, known as the "Consensus Caseload Estimates," shows that for the rest of this fiscal year and the next fiscal year that begins July 1 the combined cost to the state for those services is expected to be $109 million higher than what the governor's office estimated in its budget proposal submitted in January.

The biggest source of that increase is the cost of KanCare, the state's privatized Medicaid program, where the cost is expected to grow by nearly $35 million during the current year and another $58 million next year.

Meanwhile, the cost of operating the state's foster care program is expected to grow nearly $6 million this year, plus another $12 million next year.

The caseload estimates come on the heels of a new, rosier estimate of state revenues, released Friday, showing the state can expect to receive $533.8 million more than previously estimated over that same period.

But a significant portion of that increased revenue is expected to go toward K-12 education, in hopes of satisfying a Kansas Supreme Court order to pass a funding formula that will meet constitutional muster.

Last week, Gov. Jeff Colyer signed a new school funding bill that phases in a $534 million increase for public schools over five years. But lawmakers will have to revisit that bill to correct a drafting error when they return to the Statehouse Thursday for the start of their wrap-up session.

Budget director Larry Campbell said Friday that the new revenue estimates showed the state could afford the new school funding plan without a tax increase.

That projection, however, does not take into account a package of tax cuts that the Kansas Senate passed April 7, which the House is expected to consider during the wrap-up session. Nor did it include the increased cost estimate for Medicaid and foster care services.

The Legislature's KanCare oversight committee is scheduled to be briefed on the new caseload estimates later Monday.

