Medicaid, foster care costs threaten to eat up much of state’s anticipated new revenue

Topeka — A significant chunk of the new revenue Kansas expects to receive over the next year could be consumed by rising costs for Medicaid and other social service programs, according to a new report released Monday.
The report, known as the "Consensus Caseload Estimates," shows that for the rest of this fiscal year and the next fiscal year that begins July 1 the combined cost to the state for those services is expected to be $109 million higher than what the governor's office estimated in its budget proposal submitted in January.
The biggest source of that increase is the cost of KanCare, the state's privatized Medicaid program, where the cost is expected to grow by nearly $35 million during the current year and another $58 million next year.
Meanwhile, the cost of operating the state's foster care program is expected to grow nearly $6 million this year, plus another $12 million next year.
The caseload estimates come on the heels of a new, rosier estimate of state revenues, released Friday, showing the state can expect to receive $533.8 million more than previously estimated over that same period.
But a significant portion of that increased revenue is expected to go toward K-12 education, in hopes of satisfying a Kansas Supreme Court order to pass a funding formula that will meet constitutional muster.
Last week, Gov. Jeff Colyer signed a new school funding bill that phases in a $534 million increase for public schools over five years. But lawmakers will have to revisit that bill to correct a drafting error when they return to the Statehouse Thursday for the start of their wrap-up session.
Budget director Larry Campbell said Friday that the new revenue estimates showed the state could afford the new school funding plan without a tax increase.
That projection, however, does not take into account a package of tax cuts that the Kansas Senate passed April 7, which the House is expected to consider during the wrap-up session. Nor did it include the increased cost estimate for Medicaid and foster care services.
The Legislature's KanCare oversight committee is scheduled to be briefed on the new caseload estimates later Monday.
Bob Hiller 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
Medicaid subrogation, Medicaid fraud recovery, and Estate Recovery: what is being done to strengthen and maximize recovery from these programs?? All we ever read about is the increasing COST of Medicaid. Does anyone care about recovering millions OWED TO Medicaid ???
Greg Cooper 2 hours, 32 minutes ago
Can you cite how much is owed to Medicare in Kansas? Would be interesting reading. Thanks.
Bob Hiller 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
Candidates for governor should be focusing on how much is owed to Kansas MediCAID and other state programs. MediCARE is of course a federal program.
Greg Cooper 38 minutes ago
Yes, I know what you said. I'd like to find a source that gives a figure. And I apologize for the typo. Medicare is, of course, the topic. thanks, again.
Gracie Willis 8 minutes ago
Kendall Simmons 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
And we mustn't forget that Susan Wagle wants to cut taxes because of an "estimate" of our having more money coming in next fiscal year.
Hmmm. So I run a business and think I'll make a bigger profit than I'd expected. So I should cut my prices??? Never mind looking at spending those increased profits WISELY. Again...hmmm.
Bob Hiller 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
And some candidates for Governor would want to chase "voter fraud" instead of stepping on the toes of politically hired Medicaid providers owing millions to the State of Kansas
Greg Cooper 38 minutes ago
How much?
Bob Hiller 17 minutes ago
Good question, and that must be answered by the current Medicaid officials who have access to the info. Reporters and candidates for governor should also be making inquiry. Former state employees (me) would also like to know this info. It is not reported to us.
