Latest Douglas County court filings for April 23, 2018

Marriages

Michael Eugene Thomas, 39, Linwood, and Jessica Renee Vanausdali, 30, Linwood.

Pamela Wyrick, 57, Eudora, and Douglas Ebert, 65, Desoto.

Ryan Rubow, 38, Eudora, and Megan McAdoo, 39, Topeka.

Jordan Reynold Diggs, 31, Lawrence, and Natalie Dawn Freeman, 30, Lawrence.

Phillip E. Salazar, 29, Lawrence, and Alma Alicia Rodriguez, 29, Lawrence.

Divorces

Edward Paul South, 74, Lawrence, and Annetta Jo Long, 63, Lawrence.

Aaron M. Blair, 38, Kansas City, Mo., and Jordan Blair, 34, Lawrence.

Michael L. Martinez, 46, Baldwin City, and Marcilyn A. Martinez, 46, Baldwin City.

Jonathan Tipton, 40, Lawrence, and Joni Tipton, 42, McLouth.

Bankruptcies

Philip Edward Schreiber and Jennifer Marie Schreiber, 932 W. 28th Terrace, Lawrence.

Mary Jean Atchley, 4717 Larkspur Circle, Lawrence.

William Jerome Zachariah Johnson, 4100 W. 24th Place, Apt. C23, Lawrence.



Michael Rosenberg, 901 New Hampshire St. #709, Lawrence.

Kristina Lee Meuffel, 4500 Overland Drive, Apt. F112, Lawrence.

Tara Danielle Vanderslice, 418 John Doy Court, Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

May 10

Meghan Bahn, 612 Illinois St., Lawrence. Judgment: $179,070.

May 17

Samuel Fields, 1201 Ohio St., Lawrence. Judgment: $103,929.

Keith Goodwin, 1024 Rogers Place, Lawrence. Judgment: $51,517.

Patrick Perry, 1106 Peach St., Eudora. Judgment: $171,742.

Timothy Kaufman, 1145 Arrowwood, Eudora. Judgment: $139,870.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.