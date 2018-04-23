Driver fleeing police in stolen car crashes into home, police say

A stolen car, a hit-and-run accident and a chase in which the suspect crashed into someone’s garage led to an arrest Sunday night in Lawrence, police say.

The string of related incidents began about 9:50 p.m., Officer Derrick Smith, of the Lawrence Police Department, said in an email to media Monday morning.

According to Smith: At that time, police took a report that a silver Honda Accord had been stolen from a home in the 1800 block of Indiana Street.

About 11 p.m., police were dispatched to the Circle K at 1802 W. 23rd St. for a noninjury accident involving a silver Honda and another vehicle. An arriving officer reported seeing a silver Honda fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

An officer spotted the silver Honda and tried to stop it near 23rd and Alabama streets, “but the vehicle accelerated through a red light across 23rd” and proceeded to commit two stop-sign violations as the officer pursued it. In the 900 block of West 27th Terrace, the vehicle failed to negotiate a turn and drove into an attached garage of a home.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and fled the area, but police found the person in a backyard in the 2900 block of Belle Haven.

Police booked the suspect into jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property, felony fleeing and eluding police, and several traffic violations, Smith said.

