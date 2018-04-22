Archive for Sunday, April 22, 2018

KU fraternities developing hazing and drinking policies

Some of the fraternity houses at University of Kansas are pictured April 2017. Top row, from left: Beta Theta Pi, Delta Chi, Delta Tau Delta, Kappa Sigma, Phi Delta Theta. Bottom row, from left: Phi Gamma Delta, Phi Kappa Psi, Sigma Chi, Sigma Nu, Sigma Phi Epsilon.

By Associated Press

April 22, 2018

University of Kansas fraternity leaders say they are developing plans to reduce hazing and dangerous drinking.

The new initiative comes about a month after a freeze on the fraternities' social activities was enacted and then quickly revoked after fraternity leaders complained.

The new plan will require fraternities to reform recruitment and pledging processes at the 24 chapters. It will also require chapters to meet with university administrators yearly to review progress.

That action came after several houses were sanctioned this semester for hazing and drinking.

The Kansas City Star reports the new initiative also will require fraternities to revise programs for new members, undergo substance abuse education, ban hard liquor at houses and limit the number of guests at social events.

Information on how policies will be enforced wasn't released.

