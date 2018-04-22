At forum, Douglas County commissioner explains ‘what if’ option if sales tax referendum fails

At a forum Sunday about the sales tax referendum that would fund a county jail expansion and behavioral health campus, Douglas County Commission Chair Nancy Thellman explained the “what if” option, should county voters reject the ballot question.
The forum at Lawrence City Hall drew about 20 people, two days before the Douglas County Clerk’s Office sends about 63,000 mail-in ballots to registered county voters on Tuesday. The county is asking voters to approve a half-cent sales tax, which would provide an estimated $9.8 million annually to fund construction of a $44 million jail expansion, an $11 million behavioral health campus and $5.1 million in additional behavioral health services. It would also provide $1 million of the $6 million needed to operate the larger jail.
It was explained at the meeting, sponsored by the Voter Education Coalition, that members of two groups opposing the referendum — Kansas Appleseed and Justice Matters — declined an invitation to participate in the forum. They would have been given 10 minutes to explain their opposition after county officials gave an opening 20-minute “educational” background presentation on the sales tax, jail expansion and behavioral health initiatives.
Moderator Ann Gardner said the two opposition groups declined to participate because of concern the two county speakers — Thellman and Douglas County Undersheriff Gary Bunting — would not limit their remarks to educational content. Justice Matters leaders did not return Journal-World phone calls asking why the group chose not to participate.
In her opening comments, Thellman addressed the County Commission’s five-year review of jail overcrowding and behavioral health needs before it chose to advance the ballot question. Bunting spoke on the overcrowding, which has the county housing 50 to 80 inmates daily in the jails of other counties, and the current risks associated with the necessary mixing of minimum-, medium- and maximum-security inmates.
In response to a question from the audience that followed her presentation, Thellman expanded on what the County Commission would do if voters don’t approve the sales tax.
The current County Commission is committed to improving conditions at the jail for the safety of inmates and staff, and to the humane treatment of inmates, Thellman said. If the referendum fails, County Commissioners would complete a 15- to 16-year phased expansion of the jail, with each incremental upgrade costing about $4.5 million, she said. If the referendum fails, the County Commission would work with the sheriff's office and Treanor Architects to develop a plan about how to phase in the upgrades.
In response to a question, Thellman said the County Commission would look to save the money in more ways than cutting social services.
“The idea we could cut social services has to be balanced by the fact we would look through our entire budget to see where we could find savings,” she said. “Some of that would come through the capital improvement plan, economic development and other sources, including social services. Some of it would be discretionary and some not.”
Because the jail expansion would be done on a cash basis without debt financing, no future countywide vote would be required, Thellman said.
In answer to another question, Thellman said the sales tax only will provide $1 million of the $6 million in additional operational costs associated with the jail expansion if the sales tax is approved. Property tax revenue would provide the remaining $5 million, which would require about a 3.8 mill levy increase, using the county’s current valuation numbers. However, the entire $6 million wouldn’t be needed until the expansion was completed and the jail’s population grew to its 20-year projected estimate, she said.
The benefit of funding the jail expansion and behavioral health initiatives through a sales tax was that it allowed the county to expand the tax base beyond county residents by taking advantage of purchases out-of-county residents make in local stores, Thellman said.
“The reason that made sense to us is because we have within our jail about 30 percent of inmates who are from other counties,” she said.
About 60 percent of the sales tax revenue would fund the behavioral health campus and additional mental health and substance abuse services, Thellman said. In addition to a sobering room, substance abuse detoxification treatment center and crisis recovery unit in the crisis center, the campus in the 1000 block of West Second Street would have a transitional group home and apartments reserved for those with behavioral health issues, she said.
Additional services would include a 24-hour crisis line and suicide prevention initiative in partnership with Headquarters Inc., a countywide mobile behavioral health crisis response team, an opioid crisis summit and the expansion of the WRAP mental health services available in the Lawrence school district, which the county subsidizes, to the Baldwin City and Eudora school districts, Thellman said.
Comments
Ryan Hickman 4 hours, 31 minutes ago
Elvyn, this is so old and tiresome. The same articles over and over again just adding a slightly new quote from Thelman justifying the County position. You write over 800 words on a meeting attended by 20 people including county advocacy staff but completely ignore a meeting the night before attended by nearly 1,000 DG county citizens. Why?
At this meeting, a citizen from Iowa City shared what happened in their community because a jail was voted down three times. It was a powerful lesson and encouraging to hear how, when forced to live within a budget, progress can be made on the issues plaguing our criminal justice system. It's unfortunate that you didn't interview the woman who shared the Iowa City story. Perhaps you will call her and do so.
I could speculate on why you make the choices you do in writing your articles but at this point I think the public probably has already made their conclusions regarding your work. I want to be kind and believe the best about you so I will simply say that I find your writing "interesting."
Melinda Henderson 2 hours, 19 minutes ago
Maybe Elvyn has an editor who decides what he'll report on.
Francis Hunt 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
Ryan, everyone is tired of justice matters' lies. Nearly 1,000 people, that is funny, seems people are tired of their crap.
Iowa City is a perfect example of their tactics. They act like the voters there overwhelming voted against a jail but that isn't true. Check out the link. EVERY time it was on the ballot the majority supported the jail. Unfortunately they needed 60% for it to pass.
http://www.johnson-county.com/dept_auditor_elections_full.aspx?id=23829
Nearly 1,000 people? I hope justice matters got the message.
Melinda Henderson 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
I thought they were planning on 1700. I guess they had so few JM volunteers that the Lied Center put out an emergency call to their regular list of volunteer ushers to come help. They declined, as they didn't want to be associated with Justice Matters. wow
And yesterday, at 5:22pm, they posted on their FB page: "There are still some GA tickets available at the door. Please feel free to make this event part of your Saturday evening. Doors open at 6pm. It should be over no later than 8pm."
So much for all the churches meeting their quotas on giving away tickets. I think at least some of them are finally waking up to the fact that Justice Matters is nothing more than a cult and have divided enough congregations in this town and should just call it a day.
Maybe Elvyn could check into what happened with JM's highly touted issue of addressing childhood trauma. Pretty sure there's a story there.
Ryan Hickman 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
Thank you for your kind thoughts Francis. Nobody pretends that the vote in Iowa City was overwhelming. The point is that it was a no vote by enough citizens that it didn't pass and then the county was forced to find ways to decrease the jail population. Whether a majority supported the jail isn't really the issue. Not sure what message people are supposed to get but I hope you have a wonderful evening.
Melinda Henderson 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
What ways did Johnson County, IA implement that helped them decrease their jail population? I'm confused. Because if their methods worked so well, why are they consulting with Douglas County on the programs already implemented here? Please help me understand. Thank you.
Frank A Janzen 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
See https://www.facebook.com/groups/lawre... this site for a forum against the jail expansion, with ONLY Justice Matters, Kansas Appleseed, and others, this Wednesday, 7 pm, at Lawrence Creates Makerspace, 512 E. 9th. Unfortunately, on the same day, the new Kevin Willmott documentary, “William Allen White: What’s the Matter with Kansas?”, will be showing at 5:30, in 3139 Wescoe Hall at KU.
I haven't been to a Justice Matters meeting, but I understand there are very few people of color at these meetings. Perhaps we could get a more balanced group.
Sharilyn Wells 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
Actually I saw a number of people of color there including Wayne Simien JR.
Melinda Henderson 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
Choose the Wilmott doc. Justice Matters is full of b.s.
Jake Davis 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
Of course Justice Matters and the Kansas Appleseed bowed out...their "alleged" problem solving on this matter is null...They DONT have one. I understand complaining about the rise in tax but the fact of the matter is more violent crime is being committed in Douglas County and our law enforcement officers are doing a damn good job of catching them. Put them away until they can follow the rules set by our society.
Frank A Janzen 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
"very few people of color "
Melinda Henderson 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
If you have concerns about the POC jail incarceration numbers, show up to this at the Library tomorrow evening:
Nancy Thellman April 21 at 12:49pm · Douglas County friends, Please join me for a “deep data dive” on the Douglas County jail—particularly focusing this meeting on understanding the current data related to people of color incarcerated at our jail. We’ll meet at the Lawrence Public Library on Monday evening, 4/23, 7-8:30 pm, Room B.
Our guests will be: DR. EMILY KENNEDY, statistics analyst, who was hired at the recommendation of the county’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Emily organizes research data sets, collects data points and analyzes them to help the county make data-driven decisions as we try to better understand who is in our jail, why they are there, how our criminal justice processes are working, and where we can make improvements.
JULIA BUTLER, local attorney with a general law practice in Lawrence. She frequently represents clients as a public defender. Julia has “in the trenches” legal experience with our criminal justice system, interfacing with law enforcement, courts and jail. That’s all to say, Julia brings a really valuable voice to this important conversation.
As always, all are welcome to this educational session.
