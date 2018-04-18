LHS alumna receives prestigious Truman scholarship

Lawrence High School alumna Sadie Keller has been named a 2018 Truman Scholar, the Lawrence school district announced earlier this month.

Keller, a 2015 LHS graduate, is among 59 college students from 52 colleges and universities across the country to receive the honor. The Truman program describes itself as the “premier graduate scholarship for aspiring civil service leaders in the United States." The program is named after former President Harry Truman.

Keller and her fellow scholars were selected from a pool of 756 candidates nominated by 312 colleges and universities, according to a news release from the Truman Scholarship Foundation.

Now a junior at Ohio’s Oberlin College, Keller plans to pursue a joint degree in law and public administration, or JD/MPA. She is currently majoring in politics, with minors in Hispanic studies and law and society.

As a Truman Scholar, Keller will receive up to $30,000 for graduate study. Scholars also receive priority admission and supplemental financial aid at some premier graduate institutions, leadership training, career and graduate school counseling, and special internship opportunities within the federal government.

