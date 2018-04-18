Douglas County counselor: Meeting with Justice Matters about proposed petition would not be appropriate; group vows to continue

Douglas County legal counselor John Bullock has informed Justice Matters leaders that it would be inappropriate for him to meet with the group to offer advice on how to make a proposed petition valid.
That news, however, is not deterring Justice Matters from pursuing the petition that's intended as an alternative to expanding the county jail.
On Monday, Bullock informed Justice Matters of his finding that the petition that it presented for his review was invalid because of errors in formatting, punctuation and “misleading, vague or ambiguous” statements. The petition sought to compel the Douglas County Commission to schedule a Nov. 6 referendum asking voters to approve a 3.5 mill levy to develop and staff a mental health crisis center.
Justice Matters leaders requested a meeting Tuesday with Bullock to address the issues that he raised about the petition and to “straighten out the petition language.” In his response letter Tuesday to Ben MacConnell, lead organizer for Justice Matters, Bullock wrote that it would be improper for him as the legal adviser to the Douglas County Commission to help Justice Matters revise its petition.
“That body (the County Commission) may be called upon to make decisions concerning your petitions, as discussed in my April 16 letter,” Bullock wrote. “Accordingly, it would not be appropriate for me to work with you to develop revisions to your petition. That is why I recommended you consult independent legal counsel who can assist you with your petition and the petition process.”
Justice Matters co-chair Ted Mosher said he was disappointed with Bullock’s refusal to meet and vowed that the group would continue to explore ways to give county voters the opportunity to vote on a mental health crisis center independently of an expansion of the county jail.
Justice Matters proposed the petition as an alternative to Douglas County’s ballot initiative, which asks county voters to approve an additional half-cent of sales tax authority. The proposed sales tax would raise an estimated $9.8 million per year to fund the $44 million expansion of the county jail, an $11 million behavioral health campus and $5.1 million in additional behavioral health services. Mail-in ballots for the referendum will be sent Tuesday to county voters and counted May 15.
Mosher discounted Bullock’s contention that offering advice to Justice Matters would create a conflict of interest.
“Who is the conflict with? The citizens of the county?” he asked. “We feel the County Commission — and obviously the County Commission’s legal counselor — represents the citizens of the county. It doesn’t seem out of line that the county counselor meet with us to reconcile the challenges he posed in (Monday’s) letter.”
Justice Matters only asked that Bullock review the proposed petition for the proper formatting, punctuation and language, Mosher said. The group did not seek an opinion on the broader statutory questions Bullock addressed. Mosher said Justice Matters continued to believe that Kansas Statute 19-117(c) could be used to authorize, with the approval of county voters, a 3.5 mill levy dedicated to a mental health crisis center and its operation. The group was considering all its options, including consultation with its own legal counsel, so that it can get a petition before voters, he said.
In his Monday correspondence with Justice Matters, Bullock had cited the following as problematic:
• The petition’s statement that the referendum would be on the Nov. 6 general election ballot was misleading and confusing.
The County Commission would have to schedule a referendum within 90 days of receiving a valid petition. It’s possible a referendum could be scheduled for the general election, but that is dependent on state and federal election laws, as well as logistical concerns, Bullock wrote. The Douglas County Clerk’s Office would have to have a valid petition before Aug. 24 to get on the Nov. 6 ballot.
• The petition’s call for the county to start collecting the additional 3.5 mills in property taxes on Jan. 1, 2019, should the referendum be approved.
That is not possible because the County Commission will approve the 2019 budget and mill levy in August, Bullock wrote. The soonest the added mill levy could be collected would be Jan. 1, 2020. Because of the state’s cash-basis law, the county could not start spending to build or staff a crisis center until it had revenue to do so.
• The petition statement that the added mill levy authority would sunset in 2028, but that following an outcome analysis it “will be presented for renewal to Douglas County voters during the 2028 general election.”
Bullock wrote that that is misleading because there is no state provision that allows referendum-approved property taxes to sunset. He also wrote that any 2028 referendum to reauthorize the mill levy authority would require another successful petition.
• The petition’s statement that under Kansas Statute 19-117(c), revenue from the 3.5 mills would be used for “the exclusive purpose” of constructing, refurbishing or equipping a mental health crisis center.
More coverage: Douglas County votes on jail expansion, behavioral health campus• April 17, 2018 — Average daily population at Douglas County Jail fell slightly in 2017 to reverse 5-year trend
• April 17 — Douglas County counselor: Meeting with Justice Matters about proposed petition would not be appropriate
• April 17 — Despite campaign literature to the contrary, county officials confirm there’s no legal finding that Douglas County Jail must be expanded
• April 16 — Douglas County legal counselor finds proposed Justice Matters petition legally invalid, but group says it can be fixed
• April 16 — What you will see and hear on a Douglas County Jail tour
• April 15 — Speakers at criminal justice, behavioral health forum look beyond jail expansion, crisis center
• April 14 — County-funded training expands number of peer-support specialists to share ‘been there, got better’ message
• April 11 — Criminal justice group’s spokeswoman says expanding Douglas County Jail would contribute to nation’s mass incarceration problem
• April 9 — Douglas County Commission may be forced to put new mental health, tax plan on November ballot
• March 25 — Increasing population at Douglas County jail at odds with national trend
• March 22 — Advocacy group forms to support county referendum on jail expansion, behavioral health initiatives
• March 21 — Douglas County District Court chief judge defends court’s processes, agrees serious felony crime is increasing
• March 12 — County’s pretrial release, home-arrest programs diverting large numbers from jail, but not enough to prevent overcrowding
• March 11 — DA was more likely to grant a diversion in 2017, but number of people seeking them declined
• March 6 — Douglas County Sheriff’s Office offering jail tours, presentations in advance of spring referendum
• March 5 — Online behavioral health care site available free to county residents pending referendum outcome
• March 4 — Felonies, not pot smoking, filling up the Douglas County Jail, new report says
• March 3 — Activist groups kick off their campaign against jail expansion
• March 1 — Town Talk: Here comes the opposition: Four groups join forces to campaign against Douglas County jail expansion
• Feb. 21 — Douglas County will face tough choices on jail expansion if tax referendum fails, official says
• Feb. 20 — Building jail expansion in phases would take 16 years, $6M to $8M a year, county says
• Feb. 19 — Town Talk: Fact checking county commissioners on assertion that big budget cuts will come if voters reject jail/mental health sales tax
• Feb. 17 — Activist leaders blast proposed expansion of Douglas County Jail
• Feb. 12 — As voters consider $44M expansion, report finds some changes could reduce overcrowding at Douglas County Jail
• Feb. 7 — Douglas County Commission to schedule forums on jail and mental health referendum, provide information on what happens if voters reject
• Feb. 4 — Johnson County built a larger jail and now has 300 unused beds; Douglas County can't use them
• Jan. 30 — State law won't allow Douglas County commissioners to campaign for passage of jail, mental health sales tax
• Jan. 24 — Douglas County Commission approves language for ballot question on jail expansion, behavioral health campus
• Jan. 22 — Following the money: Douglas County partners beefing up behavioral health services with funding
• Jan. 17 — Douglas County Commission agrees to put jail expansion, behavioral health campus on same ballot question
• Jan. 16 — Town Talk: Many residents want to vote separately on jail, mental health projects; there's a way, but county unlikely to go there
• Jan. 16 — Douglas County commissioners ready to ask voters to approve jail expansion, behavioral health initiatives
• Jan. 15 — 2014 speedy trial redefinition clogging Douglas County jail, district court
• Jan. 10 — Price tag of behavioral health campus, services estimated at $5.76 million annually
• Jan. 8 — No insurance and hooked on drugs? Chances are, you won't find treatment in Douglas County
• Jan. 5 — Town Talk: A look at how high Lawrence's sales tax rate would be if voters approve increase for jail, mental health
• Jan. 3, 2018 — Due to misunderstanding, county now says jail expansion, mental health projects must be on same sales tax ballot
• Dec. 31, 2017 — Undersheriff says 2016 annual report shows overcrowding threatening jail safety, re-entry programming
• Dec. 18 — Behavioral health campus plan grew from recognition of housing's role in crisis recovery
• Dec. 13 — Services that will be part of behavioral health campus to be introduced next month at LMH
• Dec. 13 — Douglas County commissioners confident of voter buy-in on jail expansion plan
• Nov. 30 — Douglas County commission agrees to move ahead with $44 million jail expansion design
• Nov. 26 — Sheriff's Office exploring modular units as stopgap solution to Douglas County Jail overcrowding
• Nov. 8 — Douglas County Sheriff's Office recommends jail redesign that would more than double number of beds
• Oct. 4 — Jail expansion, crisis center would require public vote on new taxes, officials say
• Sept. 20 — Estimated cost to expand Douglas County Jail jumps by millions of dollars
• July 26 — Douglas County Commission to forward report on future jail population to architects
• July 16 — Double bunking not considered solution for Douglas County Jail overcrowding
• June 26 — Jail, mental health initiatives help drive proposed tax increase in 2018 county budget
• May 14 — Douglas County data showing swelling jail population despite fewer arrests
• April 5, 2017 — Sheriff urges Douglas County Commission to make jail expansion a priority
Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment