Trial ordered for man accused of killing boy, hiding body in concrete

Wichita — A man charged in the killing of a 3-year-old Kansas boy and hiding the body in concrete will be tried on six criminal counts.

Stephen Bodine was bound over for trial Tuesday on two counts of first-degree felony murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of child abuse and one count of aggravated child endangerment.

The ruling came after testimony in a preliminary hearing Monday detailed verbal and physical abuse the boy suffered before his body was found in September in a home he shared with his mother, Miranda Miller, and Bodine, who was Miller’s boyfriend.

The Wichita Eagle reports Miller, who is charged with first-degree felony murder in her son’s death, will be allowed to plead guilty to second-degree murder and other charges after she testifies against Bodine.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.