Rep. Tom Sloan won’t seek re-election; will retire at end of term

Rep. Tom Sloan, a Douglas County Republican who has served in the Kansas Legislature for the past 24 years, will not seek re-election.
In a statement released Sunday night, Sloan said he was ready to retire and spend more time with his wife and family.
“Serving in the legislature has been the best job I’ve ever had, as I have been able to help people and grow as an individual,” Sloan said in the statement. "December will mark the end of my 24th year of legislative service, and it is time that Gail and I spent more time together with family and doing the things for which there was no time.”
Sloan has been active on the issues of energy, telecommunications, water policy, higher education and other topics,
“I hope that a large number of well-qualified candidates will file for the seat and give the voters the opportunity to select a knowledgeable, mature, responsible , responsive, and visionary successor,” Sloan said in the statement.
Gary Minden 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
I enjoyed working with Rep. Tom Sloan over many years. Tom was dedicated and sought expertise from the state universities. I will miss his careful consideration of issues in Topeka.
Greg Cooper 1 hour, 57 minutes ago
My impression of Sloan's service is that he, unlike so many in the legislature, actually thought about the betterment of the entire state rather than like those who view government employment as an opportunity to advance a narrow, partisan agenda benefiting the few and leaving the many to wave in the wind.
Thanks, Tom, for your service and your integrity.
Steve Hicks 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
Tom Sloan's politics have always been to do good for his constituents, and for Kansas. I've never seen him take an action, or a stand, that deviated from that purpose. His award-winning leadership on energy policy will be especially missed.
We've been blessed to have Tom Sloan's principled public service on our behalf. Blessing to Representative Sloan, his family, and his retirement.
Clara Westphal 20 minutes ago
Tom Sloan is one of the few legislators that actually listened when I visited with him and answered my letters personally instead with a form letter as others do. I hope that another candidate for the position is found that will be as dedicated as Mr. Sloan.
Kendall Simmons 9 minutes ago
I'm sure gonna miss Tom Sloan. We need LOTS more legislators like him.
