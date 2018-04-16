Rep. Tom Sloan won’t seek re-election; will retire at end of term

Rep. Tom Sloan, a Douglas County Republican who has served in the Kansas Legislature for the past 24 years, will not seek re-election.

In a statement released Sunday night, Sloan said he was ready to retire and spend more time with his wife and family.

“Serving in the legislature has been the best job I’ve ever had, as I have been able to help people and grow as an individual,” Sloan said in the statement. "December will mark the end of my 24th year of legislative service, and it is time that Gail and I spent more time together with family and doing the things for which there was no time.”

Sloan has been active on the issues of energy, telecommunications, water policy, higher education and other topics,

“I hope that a large number of well-qualified candidates will file for the seat and give the voters the opportunity to select a knowledgeable, mature, responsible , responsive, and visionary successor,” Sloan said in the statement.

