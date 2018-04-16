Douglas County legal counselor finds proposed Justice Matters petition legally invalid

Douglas County counselor John Bullock on Monday told Justice Matters that it did not submit a legally valid petition for review ahead of its attempt to schedule an alternative election for mental health funding.

On April 9, Justice Matters presented a proposed petition to Douglas County that included the language for a ballot question raising property taxes by 3.5 mills “for the purpose of constructing or refurbishing and equipping a building to serve as a mental health crisis center, and paying the operating and support services expenses thereof.”

Justice Matters leaders said the proposal was an alternative to the referendum the county is putting before voters this spring for an additional half-cent of sales tax authority, which would raise an estimated $9.8 million annually to fund the $44 million expansion of the county jail and $11 behavioral health campus.

It was the goal of Justice Matters to launch the petition April 21 and get a ballot question on the property tax on the Nov. 6 general election ballot.

Bullock reviewed and responded to the proposed petition as Kansas statute requires. He found the petition, as presented, contained passages that were “misleading, vague or ambiguous.” He also found it contained formatting and punctuation errors.

Bullock wrote that the response is his opinion and that Justice Matters is free to consult its attorney.

