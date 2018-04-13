Today's news

Tornado watch issued for Douglas County

By Staff Report

April 13, 2018, 2:23 p.m. Updated April 13, 2018, 2:32 p.m.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Douglas County from 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

Other northeastern Kansas counties included in the watch are Anderson, Atchison, Brown, Coffey, Doniphan, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Lyon, Miami, Osage, Shawnee, Wabaunsee and Wyandotte.

A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and close to the watch area.

Severe thunderstorms and wind speeds of 30 mph are also possible, with a more than 50 percent chance of rain.

None by NWS Topeka

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...