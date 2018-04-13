Tornado watch issued for Douglas County

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Douglas County from 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

Other northeastern Kansas counties included in the watch are Anderson, Atchison, Brown, Coffey, Doniphan, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Lyon, Miami, Osage, Shawnee, Wabaunsee and Wyandotte.

A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and close to the watch area.

Severe thunderstorms and wind speeds of 30 mph are also possible, with a more than 50 percent chance of rain.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska until 9 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/o5gk0lFehe — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) April 13, 2018 None by NWS Topeka

