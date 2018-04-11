Today's news

Kansas attorney general seeks to ban out-of-state candidates for governor

In this file photo from Feb. 2, 2016, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt answers questions at the Statehouse in Topeka. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

By Associated Press

April 11, 2018

Topeka — Kansas is seeking to put the brakes on out-of-state gubernatorial candidates after 10 people living outside its borders took the initial steps to run.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Tuesday that he's filed a lawsuit as part of an effort to keep non-residents out of the race. He said in a statement that it appears lawmakers always intended candidates for Kansas governor to reside in the state. He says he's asking the court to interpret Kansas law, which currently says nothing about candidates' age or residency.

News coverage about the lack of requirements has led to a slew of teenagers and non-Kansans running forming campaign committees for a gubernatorial run. A man even tried, and failed, to get his dog on the ballot.

