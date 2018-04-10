Today's news

Woman dies after fall at downtown Lawrence restaurant

By Sara Shepherd

April 10, 2018

A woman who fell at a downtown Lawrence bar has died, authorities said.

Lawrence police are currently investigating the death of the woman, a 61-year-old Leawood resident, Sgt. Amy Rhoads said.

Police responded about 11:25 p.m. Friday to Quinton’s Bar & Deli, 615 Massachusetts St., to assist with a medical emergency regarding a fall, Rhoads said.

The woman died on Sunday, Rhoads said.

“We are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the fall,” Rhoads said. “It does not appear to be suspicious at this time, however the investigation is ongoing.”

Medics responded to the scene about 11:20 p.m., shortly before police, said Chief Mark Bradford of the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Department. Bradford said that the patient was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital but that he could not provide further information.

Clark Coan 22 minutes ago

That's too bad. Usually people don't die from falls unless their head hits something hard like concrete. She may have had an underlying health issue.

