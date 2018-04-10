Woman dies after fall at downtown Lawrence restaurant

A woman who fell at a downtown Lawrence bar has died, authorities said.

Lawrence police are currently investigating the death of the woman, a 61-year-old Leawood resident, Sgt. Amy Rhoads said.

Police responded about 11:25 p.m. Friday to Quinton’s Bar & Deli, 615 Massachusetts St., to assist with a medical emergency regarding a fall, Rhoads said.

The woman died on Sunday, Rhoads said.

“We are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the fall,” Rhoads said. “It does not appear to be suspicious at this time, however the investigation is ongoing.”

Medics responded to the scene about 11:20 p.m., shortly before police, said Chief Mark Bradford of the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Department. Bradford said that the patient was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital but that he could not provide further information.

