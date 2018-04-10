Man reports being robbed at knifepoint outside Lawrence hotel

A man was reportedly robbed at knifepoint outside a Lawrence hotel early Tuesday morning.

Police responded about 1:20 a.m. to the DoubleTree Hotel, 200 McDonald Drive, for a reported robbery, Officer Derrick Smith of the Lawrence Police Department said in an email to media.

The victim told police that one known acquaintance and an unknown associate followed him out of the hotel before robbing him of personal belongings, Smith said. The victim said that one of the suspects held a knife to him during the robbery, Smith said.

The suspects escaped before police arrived, Smith said. No one reported being injured.

