Latest Douglas County court filings for April 9, 2018

Marriages

Minye Wu, 20, Lawrence, and Haite Zhan, 21, Lawrence.

Ashley Kilgore, 29, Lawrence, and Adam Adcox, 22, Lawrence.

Jose Manuel Lopez, 25, Lawrence, and Tatiana Nikolaeva, 19, Lawrence.

Joshua D. Shorten, 23, Desoto, and Jacqueline Hutchinson, 22, Desoto.

Craig Ledet, 49, Lawrence, and Ryan Wands, 26, Lawrence.

John Donald Hampton, 51 Lawrence, and Kathryn Denise Myers, 55, Lawrence.

Linda A. Gwaltney, 68, Lawrence, and Paula Schumacher, 57, Lawrence.

Jeffrey Bernard Selectman, 34, Lawrence, and Rachel Nicole Moore, 31, Lawrence.

Kalila M. Thomas, 39, Lawrence, and Robert Anthony Floyd White, 47, Lawrence.

Divorces

Katie L. Garrison, 27, Eudora, and Klay A. Garrison, 31, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Dawn Marie Sutherland, 303 Northwood Lane, Lawrence.

Karen Eileen DeCoste, 445 Missouri St., Lawrence.

Melannie Marie Callihan, P.O. Box 102, Baldwin City.

Dustin Miles Ray and Erin Diane Ray, 2645 Haskell Ave., Lawrence.

Linda Louise Decker, 800 Deer Ridge Court, Apt. 4, Baldwin City.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

No new foreclosures in Douglas County.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.