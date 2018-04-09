Today's news

Attorney for schools says Kansas funding bill is inadequate

By Associated Press

April 9, 2018

TOPEKA — An attorney for the school districts that sued Kansas over the adequacy and equity of school funding says the bill passed early Sunday doesn't provide enough money to satisfy the state Supreme Court.

Lead school district attorney Alan Rupe said the plan to phase in a $534 million increase over five years does not provide enough money and five years is too long. Rupe said $70 million to $100 million a year would be consumed by inflation.

Republican Rep. Don Hineman, of Dighton, said there is no way to phase in $534 million in less than five years with current revenue and there is no willingness among lawmakers to raise taxes.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled last fall that the state isn't spending enough money on its public schools.

