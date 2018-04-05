Today's news

Wichita State University president approves $25K cut from student newspaper

April 5, 2018

Wichita — The president of Wichita State University has approved the student senate's proposed $25,000 cut to the school's newspaper, but says he plans to restore the paper's budget through other university resources.

The Wichita Eagle reports that university president John Bardo announced the plans for The Sunflower in a newsletter Wednesday.

The final decision will be made by the Kansas Board of Regents when it reviews the proposed Student Fees Budget. If approved, the paper's budget would drop from $105,000 to $80,000 in July.

Bardo says the student government's proposed cut was "part of an announced effort to keep an overall student fee increase to 1 percent." But he says he supports restoring the budget.

Sunflower editor Chance Swaim says Bardo's support for the First Amendment is great, "but actions matter more."

