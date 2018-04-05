Public invited to have fun, get messy at KU’s Holi festival this weekend

The community is invited to attend a celebration of Holi, the Festival of Colors, this weekend on the University of Kansas campus.

Holi is an annual spring festival celebrated across the Indian subcontinent and beyond. It signifies the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring, and is marked each year with crowds playfully dousing and smearing one another with colorful powders. KU’s Festival of Colors invites the local community to do just the same this Saturday on the KU campus.

Slated for noon to 2 p.m. near Potter Lake, this year’s Holi celebrations will feature music, dancing, and free Indian snacks and drinks. Colored powder will be provided, though event organizers recommend bringing a Ziploc bag (for keeping phones mess-free) and plastic sheets or trash bags to cover car seats.

This year’s event is hosted by the Association of Indian Students at the University of Kansas (KU-AIS), the KU Nepalese Student Association and the KU South Asian Student Association. For more information, visit the “Holi!” Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.