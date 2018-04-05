Today's news

Public invited to have fun, get messy at KU’s Holi festival this weekend

In this AP photo from March 2, 2018, a girl's face is smeared in color as she celebrates Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in Mumbai, India. The festival, a celebration of warm weather, good harvests and the defeat of evil, brings out millions of people, from toddlers to the elderly, to throw powder at one another and play with water balloons and squirt guns. KU is planning its own Holi celebration for Saturday, April 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

By Staff Report

April 5, 2018

The community is invited to attend a celebration of Holi, the Festival of Colors, this weekend on the University of Kansas campus.

Holi is an annual spring festival celebrated across the Indian subcontinent and beyond. It signifies the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring, and is marked each year with crowds playfully dousing and smearing one another with colorful powders. KU’s Festival of Colors invites the local community to do just the same this Saturday on the KU campus.

Slated for noon to 2 p.m. near Potter Lake, this year’s Holi celebrations will feature music, dancing, and free Indian snacks and drinks. Colored powder will be provided, though event organizers recommend bringing a Ziploc bag (for keeping phones mess-free) and plastic sheets or trash bags to cover car seats.

This year’s event is hosted by the Association of Indian Students at the University of Kansas (KU-AIS), the KU Nepalese Student Association and the KU South Asian Student Association. For more information, visit the “Holi!” Facebook page.

