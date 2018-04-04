Lawrence man dies following overnight shooting at home on Connecticut Street; police say 2 men were strangers

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside an East Lawrence home after a resident reportedly fought with a stranger who showed up on his porch in the middle of the night.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday police responded to a house in the 1100 block of Connecticut Street, where officers found a 32-year-old Lawrence man with gunshot wounds, said Officer Drew Fennelly of the Lawrence Police Department.

The wounded man was driven by ambulance to a hospital, where he died, according to police.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. the residents of the house — a 44-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman — were awakened by sounds of someone on their front porch, Fennelly said.

The male resident armed himself with a gun, went outside and encountered the man on the porch, Fennelly said.

“The subsequent contact between the two men escalated into a physical confrontation, which resulted in the decedent suffering fatal gunshot wounds and the homeowner suffering injuries consistent with a violent confrontation,” Fennelly said.

The resident and the other man did not know each other, police said.

Police have interviewed the resident, who was taken to a hospital for examination of his injuries and released, police said.

No one has been arrested, and police are not searching for suspects, Fennelly said late Wednesday morning.

The police investigation remains ongoing.

Fennelly said he could not answer whether the man who died had a gun at any point during the incident. “That’s part of the investigation that’s still being determined,” Fennelly said.

Throughout Wednesday morning, police investigators were at the house taking photos outside and placing yellow evidence markers, including several on the front porch and on the steps and yard nearby.

As of midday, police had not yet released the name of the man who died, pending family notification.

Neighbors said they did not know who the man who died was or what he may have been doing at the house at 1129 Connecticut St.

Several neighbors said the couple living at the house, who they believe are military members, kept up the property well and that there hadn’t been any problems there. In years past, prior to the current residents, however, there had been trouble at the house including suspected drug activity, one longtime neighbor said.

Next-door neighbor Jenny King said she was awake feeding her baby when she heard three gunshots.

Police showed up quickly after that, maybe about two minutes later, King said.

King said she heard officers yelling, “Get on the ground,” but she wasn’t sure to whom. She stayed inside and tried looking out her window but didn’t see anything, she said.

It was “pretty scary,” King said.

Nadi Chenouda, who lives on the other side of the house, said his mother had been sleeping in their living room when she heard a “big loud noise,” maybe like somebody fighting and pounding on the side of the house.

His mother then woke up Chenouda and his father, he said. Chenouda said the police were already there when he got up, and that he looked out the windows but couldn’t make out what was going on.

“It’s 2 o’clock in the morning,” he said. “You can’t see.”

Police consider this a homicide investigation — as in any shooting death that’s not a suicide — and will forward their case to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges, Fennelly said.

“The investigation in a circumstance like this is to determine what the facts are surrounding it,” Fennelly said. “We don’t make the determination whether or not a shooting was justified.”

