Passenger injured in 3-vehicle wreck at Turnpike’s Lecompton exit

A passenger went to a hospital after a three-vehicle wreck at the Kansas Turnpike’s Lecompton interchange Monday, according to a preliminary report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.



The crash happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Kansas Highway 10 at the Lecompton interchange, according to the report.

One vehicle was northbound on K-10, trying to turn left onto the Turnpike, and failed to yield, according to the report. The first vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle on K-10, then spun and hit a third vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign after exiting the Turnpike.

A 37-year-old Ohio woman who was riding in the first vehicle was injured and taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital, according to the report. She was not wearing a seat belt, the report said.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was listed as having "possible injury." The other listed drivers and occupants were not injured, according to the report.

