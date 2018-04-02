Lawrence man charged with sexually abusing 7-year-old

A 68-year-old Lawrence man has been charged with sex crimes against a child who was 7 when the alleged crimes began, according to court documents.

Clinton Laing made his first appearance in the case Monday in Douglas County District Court, via video from the jail.

Laing is charged with one count of rape, two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy, all off-grid felonies that if convicted carry the possibility of life in prison, Judge James George said during Monday’s hearing.

According to the charging document, the alleged crimes occurred between May 2015 and August 2016 and involved a single victim, who was 7 when the alleged abuse began.

Laing was arrested Thursday night, according to jail records.

George set Laing’s bond at $500,000, the amount requested by prosecutors.

Laing, when asked by the judge whether he wanted to say anything about his bond, did not ask for it to be lowered.

“When I realized everything that was happening in my life I did try to take my own life,” he told the judge. “... I’d really rather not leave the jail.”

Laing said he was “in pretty tight circumstances” financially and asked for an appointed attorney.

George appointed Joshua Seiden to represent Laing. His next court appearance was scheduled for Monday, April 9.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office denied the Journal-World's request for a booking photo of Laing.

