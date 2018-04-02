Lawrence man charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child

A Lawrence man has been charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child, for crimes that allegedly occurred from late 2014 to early 2015.

Jonathan D. Micco, 28, was arrested Thursday night and remained jailed Monday on $100,000 bond, according to court and jail records. He made his first appearance in the case Friday in Douglas County District Court, where a judge appointed attorney Matt Franzenburg to represent him, court records show.

Micco is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, all felonies, according to charges filed March 22 and made public after his first court appearance.

In the first count — filed as on off-grid felony, the most severe level — the charges allege that Micco “promote(d) any performance that includes sexually explicit conduct by a child under 14,” or someone he thought was younger than 14, between December 2014 and April 2015.

The other two counts, filed as lower-severity felonies, allege that he did the same involving a child younger than 18, or believed to be so, between November and December 2014, and also in January 2015.

No victim ages are provided in the charging document. Witnesses listed in the charging document include three minors who were ages 14, 15 and 16 at the time the alleged crimes began.

Micco has another hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office denied the Journal-World’s request for his mugshot.

