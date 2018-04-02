Latest Douglas County court filings for April 2, 2018

Marriages

Noland Forsythe, 28, Colorado Springs, Colo., and Paula Kyriaklos, 28, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Vaunda May Lane, 62, Lawrence, and David Gene Sehorn, 62, Lawrence.

David Michael Hamilton, 28, Lawrence, and Claudia Patricia Sanchez, 35, Lawrence.

Patrick Douglas Johnson, 26, Lawrence, and Kelsey Deanna Taylor, 25, Berryton.

Mitchell Wesley Devin, 26, Lawrence, and Kali Marissa Galba, 26, Lawrence.

Divorces

Tymofiy Plotnikov, 65, Lawrence, and Plotnikova, Valentyna, 66, Olathe.

Samantha Bermudez, 23, Lawrence, and Floyd Bermudez, 25, Lawrence.

Rick L. Daugherty, 60, Overbrool, and Katherine Daugherty, 60, Baldwin City.

Bankruptcies

Michael Lee Webb II and Jessica Ann Webb, 2503 Crestline Circle, Lawrence.

Ronald Allon Robinson and Kenna Michelle Robinson, 110 North Michigan St. Lot 62, Lawrence.

Kendra Sue Blackbourn, 107 Pinehaven Court, Lawrence.

Ralph Joseph Costabile and Lori Marie Costabile, 405 Eisenhower Lane, Lawrence.

James Michael Winborn III and Armmie Lee Cox-Winborn, 835 North 1750 Road, Lawrence.

Susan Jane Miller-Montes de Oca, 4224 Helianthus Drive, Lawrence.

Kimberly Lynn Hughes, 143 East 23rd Street, Lawrence.

Patricia Ann Pena, 155 Indian Ave., Box 132, Lawrence.

Michael Ryan LaPreze and Elizabeth Evelyn LaPreze, 771 East 1400 Road, Lawrence.

Lyle Eric Platt and Andria Jean Platt, 216 North Minnesota St., Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

No new foreclosures in Douglas County.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.