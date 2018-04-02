Kansas House rejects school finance bill; now it’s back to the drawing board

— The Kansas House will have to go back to the drawing board to come up with a new school finance formula after rejecting one Monday that would have phased in an increase of more than $500 million per year in funding for public schools over the next five years.

After more than two hours of debate, a motion to advance the bill toward a final action vote failed on an unrecorded vote, 65-55.

The bill was aimed at responding to a Kansas Supreme Court ruling in October that said current funding levels for public schools were inadequate and unconstitutional. But there was opposition to the bill, both from those who thought it added too little and those who said it would cost too much.

House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., R-Olathe, told reporters immediately after the vote that the bill would remain on the calendar and that it would be debated again on Tuesday.

