Strength train to age well

In our 30s and 40s, we typically notice that our body’s ability to move with effortless energy, balance and power has started to decline. So it’s important to take steps to not lose strength, flexibility, balance, agility and speed. As we age, each of us should have a routine to challenge our bodies to keep doing the activities we value.

It is not uncommon for me to hear a patient say their latest ailment was caused by growing older. Many injuries are due to the body becoming weak and not fully working as it once did. The goal of physical therapy is to help restore a patient’s previous level of activity through educated coaching.

For example, if you feel your legs are weak, practice going from sitting to standing. Move slowly and use your arms for safety. Stand up slowly with your knees apart. Tighten your stomach muscles as you begin to stand and push up with your arms. As you come to standing, tighten your hip and thigh muscles, feeling the weight move onto both of your legs. Repeat three to five times to strengthen. This exercise is a way to add a bit of strengthening to your everyday activities.

More health coverage See more coverage of health-related issues, health care, fitness, and how to live a healthy and active life on the See more coverage of health-related issues, health care, fitness, and how to live a healthy and active life on the LJWorld Health homepage.

If you find standing from the chair is difficult, make an appointment to see a physical therapist. Therapists guide patients by analyzing which muscles need to be strengthened and then instructing them in exercises to help regain strength.



Weakness is one of the sure causes for reduced activity, and it typically is associated with aging. Losing strength is due to changes in our muscle fibers and is described as a loss of muscle size. Muscles get smaller with a decline in activity and movement. It’s not uncommon for people to sit more when they have aches and pains. This weakness can be reversed by performing regular resistance training using light weights or stretchable bands.

Furthermore, the muscle fibers that represent power — fast-twitch fibers — are reduced as our muscles age. Power represents speed in a golf swing, a tennis serve or walking fast. This loss of muscle integrity decreases muscular strength and speed we need for athletic activities and to decrease risk for falls. Once you master a basic strength exercise like a sit to stand, perform it faster and activate fast-twitch fibers.

Age also leads toward less muscle activity or neural drive. Our central nervous system is responsible for activating our muscles and creating efficient movement. Decreased muscle activity comes from slower signals from nerves to muscles. You can activate the nervous system by learning how to strength train using light weights. Ask your physical therapist how to start a program of exercise using weights to benefit your nervous system.

You can do something to fight against becoming weak. Your central nervous system can be trained throughout your life to respond to strength training. The key is to not just recreationally exercise, but also to learn how to reverse loss of strength through weight resistance training. When this is done under the supervision of trained professionals, safety is maintained and goals can be accomplished to regain your previous level of function.

I recommend talking with your physician if you are healthy enough to begin resistance training with a trained professional to enjoy the benefits of improved balance and performing daily activities. You can learn more about this type of programming at lmh.org/wellness/fit-for-life/.

— Adam Rolf, a physical therapist, is rehabilitation manager with LMH Therapy Services who leads LMH Sports Performance Training, which is based at Rock Chalk Park. He can be reached at Adam.Rolf@lmh.org.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.