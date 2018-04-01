Cordley Elementary cafeteria manager earns district classified staff award

Nikki Naumann, Cordley Elementary School cafeteria manager, has been named the Lawrence school district’s spring semester Class Act Award winner.

Interim Superintendent Anna Stubblefield said in a press release issued Friday that Naumann helps create a warm and welcoming environment at Cordley Elementary.

“She is a consistent source of comfort and care for every student,” Stubblefield said in the release. “She is always quick with a smile, a warm touch and a kind word.”

Naumann has been the Cordley cafeteria manager since 2014. She joined the district in 2012 as a food service assistant at Free State High School, and she also worked at the All-Star Deli at the school district office during that time.

Kym McIntosh, Cordley health office assistant, nominated Naumann for the award, saying she is committed to kids and worked seamlessly with parents and students to handle billing issues, food allergies and sensitivities.

“If hugs were money, Nikki Naumann would be a millionaire," McIntosh wrote in her nomination.

The district recognizes a classified staff member each semester with the Class Act Award. Criteria include open communication, teamwork, leadership, accountability and accomplishing goals, according to the release. Naumann received a $200 check from Truity Credit Union as part of the recognition.

