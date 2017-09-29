Today's news

Going to Late Night in the Phog? Take some nonperishable food donations with you

A long line of Jayhawk fans stretches down Naismith Drive for Late Night in the Phog, Friday, Oct. 9, 2015 at Allen Fieldhouse.

By Staff Report

September 29, 2017

Lawrence food pantry Just Food will hold a food and collection drive Saturday in conjunction with Late Night in the Phog, the traditional kickoff event for the KU basketball season.

The event at Allen Fieldhouse is one of Just Food's largest drives of the year. Fans are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items, and monetary donations will also be accepted. Just Food’s most needed items, according to a news release from the pantry, are healthy cereals, canned fruit, tomato products, peanut butter, canned meat and whole grains.

Donations will be accepted earlier in the day at the Phog Festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Allen Fieldhouse lawn, and also into the evening for the Late Night event. Doors for Late Night open at 4:30 p.m. for KU students and 5 p.m. for the public.

The Phog Festival will include a number of activities, such as a Family Fun Zone, radio remotes, a mobile video board and a live DJ, as well as food trucks, giveaways, interactive displays and more. Grammy-nominated recording artist Lil Yachty will be the featured performer at Late Night.

Seating is offered on a first-come-first-served basis and parking is free everywhere except the parking garage just north of Allen Fieldhouse.

KU's recently adopted clear-bag policy and walk-through metal detectors will be enforced for those entering Allen Fieldhouse.

