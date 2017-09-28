Tyson Poultry pleads guilty to violating Clean Water Act, must pay $2 million fine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— Tyson Poultry Inc. pleaded guilty to two counts of violating the federal Clean Water Act in 2014 with discharges from its plant in Monett.
Under a plea deal announced Wednesday in federal court in Springfield, Tyson agreed to pay a $2 million fine, serve two years of probation and pay $500,000 to maintain and restore waterways in the Monett area.
The discharge of an animal feed ingredient into Monett wastewater treatment system disrupted the plant’s operation and killed more than 100,000 fish in a nearby stream.
The company said in a statement that it was taking full responsibility for “an unfortunate mistake.”
Tyson also will hire independent auditors at all its poultry facilities, conduct environmental training and improve procedures to address circumstances that led to the 2014 spill.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
But, but, but the jobs...
Good for the people of Tongie and other Leavenworth county residents who stopped this corporation. They've done it before, they will do it again.
Steve Jacob 1 hour ago
https://cfpub.epa.gov/enforcement/cases/
Lets boycott Whole Foods, Suzuki, Sears, Harley-Davidson Nevada, Volkswagen, Trader Joes, Rhode Island, Tractor Supply Company, P. Rico, , Missouri, Hyundai, Kia, Costco, Lowes and hundreds of other cities, states and businesses that have been fined by the EPA since 2014 alone.
Steve King 42 minutes ago
Hyperbolic comment Steve. Accidents happen but Tyson has paid cose to a Billion in fines total. They are the #2 on the list of cronic polluters. I doubt any you listed are in the top 10.
Sign in to comment