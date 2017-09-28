Bar owner makes doormat out of Kaepernick, Lynch jerseys

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Missouri bar owner is defending his use of two NFL jerseys, including Colin Kaepernick’s, as doormats outside his building’s front door.
KOMU-TV reports the display outside the SNAFU Bar in Lake Ozark originally showed Marshawn Lynch’s Oakland Raiders jersey taped to the ground to the left of Kaepernick’s 49ers jersey.
After someone who saw the display complained on the bar’s Facebook page that the arrangement of the names could be construed as a message calling for violence against Kaepernick, the station reports bar owner Jason Burle switched the jerseys’ placement.
Burle tells the station he meant no personal harm by the display. He says the jerseys were put there to protest NFL players kneeling during the national anthem and insists “it’s not a race thing.”
Comments
John Kyle 4 hours, 35 minutes ago
"It's not a race thing." Yes, it is. Both the bar owner's racist message and the reason the NFL players are protesting are about race.
Justin Hoffman 4 hours, 16 minutes ago
Classic!
Evan Taylor 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
Wow, it's almost like the people who dislike protesting athletes don't even have a fundamental understanding of what those athletes are actually protesting.
Brock Masters 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
It isn't so much disliking what the NFL is protesting but how they are protesting. People stand and place their hand over their heart during the national anthem as a sign of respect for our country and its people.
Sitting or kneeling is a sign of disrespect for our country and its people.
Doing it the way they are is akin to being angry at your brother and display that anger by disrespecting your mother.
Angry at the police then take time to go protest in front of police stations, but don't disrespect America and your fellow Americans.
Also, protests,without solutions are just worthless.
Joshua Cain 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
Why is the Anthem even sang at a sporting entertainment event anyway? I don't see the purpose.
Greg Cooper 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
That you don't see the purpose doesn't surprise me at all, Joshua. Doesn't surprise me at all.
Joshua Cain 22 minutes ago
What does the Anthem have to do with football? Absolutely nothing. There's no logic to it. One has nothing to do with the other and that alone goes to show that the association simply isn't a good or appropriate fit.
Daniel Kennamore 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
Because the government paid them to.
https://thinkprogress.org/nfl-dod-national-anthem-6f682cebc7cd/
Greg Cooper 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
The solution is everyone simply accept everyone else's accidental skin color. That's pretty damned simple. From there, it gets easier.
Brock Masters 32 minutes ago
Great idea, but how do you accomplish it?
Evan Taylor 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
Ok, Brock, since you find their actions so disrespectful to the nation/flag/troops/etc. I assume you're equally outraged by Trump not putting his hand over his heart during the anthem on multiple occasions? (check google, the pics are there). And by the flag being spread horizontally across a football field instead of being allowed to wave? And by Kid Rock defacing a flag to wear it as a poncho? And by the blatantly inappropriate use of the flag for commercial/advertising purposes? And by the numerous other violations of the flag code (again, just google it) that "patriots" commit on a daily basis? Dude...
Funny thing, there's nothing in the flag code about standing during the anthem being a requirement, it's literally just a suggestion; nothing more, nothing less. Their choice of protest strategy is peaceful and non-offensive to any well-informed American. In fact, the way they're protesting is super-American and in line with the country's storied tradition of protest. If you're offended, you're part of the problem.
Further, your suggestion that they just protest in front of a police station to address police brutality and racial inequality is simply ignorant. BLM and allied organizations have already tried that as well as dozens of other protest strategies only to be told time and time again by people just like you, "no, you shouldn't protest like that." Maybe it's not really the form of protest you have a problem with.
Brock Masters 24 minutes ago
Evan, it would help if you reply to what I actually wrote and not something else. Where did I mention flag in my post? Nope, only mentioned the national anthem. As for Trump not showing respect I'd be even more critical of him because he is our president.
Kid Rock and others who fail to show respect to the flag are all wrong in my book.
I did not suggest that they protest in front of a police station to address racial inequality -,again, you're making stuff up.
Show me where the BLM has protested in front of a police station. Regardless, it was just a suggestion and may not have been good one, but the point was there are better ways to protest police brutality than disrespecting our country.
As far as being told how people should protest, I do believe there is a right time and place. Phelp's protesting at funerals wrong. BLM shutting down highways in protest wrong. Peacefully marching through the streets right. Standing vigil in protest right.
Burning and looting as a means of protest very wrong.
Refusing to give up your seat on a bus very right.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 3 hours, 15 minutes ago
Well this is his first amendment right to do so, but the kneeling is a lot more respectful and classy protest. And, as is stated above, he is pretty clueless about what is being protested. Does he think that police brutality is a good thing?
Bob Smith 1 hour, 45 minutes ago
Excellent example of a false dilemma, Dorothy!
Bob Smith 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
Hissy-fitting millionaires get no respect from me.
Phillip Chappuie 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
I'm with Bob on this one. I can't stand Donald Trump either.
Kneeling in protest is not disrespectful. Exercising a right in a peaceful manner is not offensive. Now what is truly disrespectful of the American flag is the confederate flag. Ted Nugent's flag shirt is disrespectful. Kid Rock's flag poncho is disrespectful. Ironic that Ken Burn's show is on right now, it's almost like 1969 revisited.
Theodore Calvin 42 minutes ago
I was amazed and appalled at the parallels between what is being shown in the Viet Nam doc and our current day news. It's scary that nothing has really changed over the course of 40 years. Not only that, but we are repeating history and some of the people who lived through the volatile times then are the ones causing them now. Did we learn nothing?
Steve Jacob 57 minutes ago
You know some of the twiiter hate from the NFL players protest has been linked to Russia already? Russia is playing us for suckers, and doing a good job of it.
Tracy Rogers 5 minutes ago
.
