Today's news

Majority of new Kansas prison to be double-bunked when open

The exterior of the Lansing Correctional Center is seen Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Lansing, Kan.

Associated Press. Enlarge photo.

The exterior of the Lansing Correctional Center is seen Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Lansing, Kan.

By Associated Press

September 27, 2017

Advertisement

Topeka — Kansas corrections officials say most cells in a new state prison they're planning would house two inmates when the facility opens.

Corrections Secretary Joe Norwood told a legislative committee Wednesday that cells in the new Lansing prison would be large enough to meet national standards for double bunking, including in maximum-security inmates.

The department plans to build a new prison in Lansing to replacing the state's oldest and largest correctional facility there. The project could cost up to $155 million; three companies submitted proposals last week, and the department hopes to have a final contract in November.

Some legislators have questioned whether additional double-bunking of inmates has led to unrest at state prisons in recent months. But Norwood told legislators that the practice is common across the nation.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace
Today's lunch specials

Henry T's Bar & Grill $0.60 bites and $0.65 wings · All day.

Set'em Up Jacks $7.99 Open-faced roast beef sandwich with mashed potatoes and gravy · All day long

See all specials · Get lunch specials e-mail