Lawrence police arrest individual in connection with reported stabbing

One individual has been arrested in connection with a reported stabbing Monday in west Lawrence, according to Lawrence police.
Police officers were called shortly after 10 p.m. to the 500 block of North John Doy Court regarding a possible stabbing and one person was taken into custody, said Officer Derrick Smith in a media email Tuesday morning.
Smith said no further information would be provided "due to it being a domestic."
