Today's news

Lawrence police arrest individual in connection with reported stabbing

By Staff Report

September 26, 2017

One individual has been arrested in connection with a reported stabbing Monday in west Lawrence, according to Lawrence police.

Police officers were called shortly after 10 p.m. to the 500 block of North John Doy Court regarding a possible stabbing and one person was taken into custody, said Officer Derrick Smith in a media email Tuesday morning.

Smith said no further information would be provided "due to it being a domestic."

Comments

