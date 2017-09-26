Judge seals affidavit in motel murder case

A judge has sealed the affidavit supporting the arrest of a murder suspect in this month’s fatal shooting at a North Lawrence motel.

“The release of the affidavit would interfere with a prospective law enforcement action, criminal investigation or prosecution and could jeopardize the safety or well-being of a victim or witness,” Douglas County District Court Judge Sally Pokorny wrote, in an order provided to the Journal-World on Tuesday.

Pokorny’s order calls for the affidavit to remain sealed “until such later time when the factors … no longer apply.”

Two men have been charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in connection with the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Cameron Hooks, of Lenexa, on Sept. 2 at Motel 6, 1130 N. Third St. Two others were shot in the incident but survived.

The Journal-World had requested the affidavit prepared by police in support of the arrest of the first suspect to be charged, Tyrone J. Carvin, 19, of Kansas City, Kan.

The newspaper also has requested the affidavit for the arrest of the second suspect charged so far, Shawn K. Smith, 19, of Kansas City, Mo. Smith’s case also is assigned to Pokorny’s courtroom. The Journal-World has not yet received a response on whether that affidavit will be released.

In past court hearings, prosecutors have indicated there are one or more co-defendants who have yet to be arrested in the case.

Charges allege that Carvin "or another" and Smith killed Hooks in the commission or attempted commission of armed robbery, a "dangerous felony."

Lawrence police have not released further details about the incident or the circumstances leading to the men's arrests, citing their ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.