Journal-World unveiling revamped comics section

Journal-World readers soon will notice a revamped comics section.

The newspaper today is unveiling a new Sunday comics section, and a new weekday comics page on Monday. Among the new offerings in the Sunday edition are:

• “World of Wonder,” a full-page feature by Laurie Triefeldt that uses colorful art and graphics to explore subjects related to history, science, nature and technology. The feature is a past winner of the National Cartoonists Society’s award for best newspaper illustration.

• “Prince Valiant,” a classic adventure-based cartoon that dates back to 1937 and tells the story of Val, a prince in King Arthur’s storied Round Table.

• “The Barn,” by Canadian cartoonist Ralph Hagen. The comic strip follows the adventures of a curious sheep name Rory and a sarcastic bull named Stan.

• “Speed Bump,” by Dave Coverly, an offbeat cartoon that focuses on life’s “outtakes.”

The weekday comics page also will have several additions. They include:

• “Dog Eat Doug,” by Brian Anderson, which highlights the love-hate relationship between Sophie, a female chocolate lab and Doug, the baby of Sophie’s owners.

• “Daddy’s Home,” by Tony Rubino and Gary Markstein, which tells of the trials and tribulations of Pete, a stay-at-home dad, and his family.

• A new Janric Classic Sudoku puzzle, which will be in addition to the sudoku puzzle that currently runs in the Journal-World.

In addition, “The Barn” and “Speed Bump” cartoons both will be added to the weekday comics page.

“We know that people love their comics pages, and making any changes can be tricky business,” Journal-World Editor Chad Lawhorn said. “But there are a lot of great comic offerings out there that we want to share with readers. These changes will get a lot more variety in the newspaper.”

The Journal-World will have to discontinue some comic offerings. “Peanuts,” “Pearls Before Swine,” “Hagar the Horrible” and “Baby Blues” no longer will run on the weekday comics page, but all will continue to run in the Sunday comics section. In addition, “Off the Mark” will no longer run on the weekday page or Sunday section and “The Buckets,” “Prickly City” and “Dustin” no longer will run in the Sunday section.

