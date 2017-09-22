Probation, offender registry ordered for one-time legislative candidate from Lawrence

A man who once ran to represent Lawrence in the state Legislature was sentenced Friday for a felony conviction in Douglas County District Court.

Nicolas D. Vanwyhe, 27, was granted two years of probation and must spend a month in jail, Judge Sally Pokorny ordered. The judge also ruled that his offenses were sexually motivated and ordered him to register as a violent offender for a period of 15 years and also to complete sex offender and substance abuse evaluations.

Vanwyhe pleaded no contest and was convicted in July of two counts of aggravated battery, a felony, both committed against the same victim in 2015.

The crimes he pleaded to differ from those he was initially charged with in the case.

Vanwyhe was first charged in June 2016 with one count of aggravated criminal sodomy and one count of aggravated sexual battery, both felonies, according to the charging document. According to accusations in the charges, both crimes occurred on or around the same day in late November 2015 and involved the same victim, who was 30 at the time and incapable of giving consent because of mental deficiency, disease or the effect of alcohol or drugs.

Vanwyhe, formerly of Lawrence, said Friday that he had been living in Liberal and planned to relocate to San Antonio and seek employment there after his jail time.

In fall 2014, Vanwyhe ran unsuccessfully as a Republican against Democrat John Wilson for the Kansas House of Representatives District 10 seat.

Vanwyhe was a senior at the University of Kansas, a manager for Lawrence First Class Transportation and pursuing his first political office, he told the Journal-World prior to the election. He said he was a Kansas Army National Guard member and deployed from 2011 to 2012 to the horn of Africa.

