Police investigating shooting death in northern Lawrence

More than a dozen police and emergency vehicles were on North Michigan Street Friday investigating a shooting death at a house in the 600 block of that street.

A Journal-World reporter is on the scene, but police have provided few details at this time other than to confirm that a shooting has occurred and that one person has died. Lawrence Police Capt. Anthony Brixius at the scene would not indicate the age, gender or any other information about the victim.

The Lawrence Police Department tweeted just before 11:15 a.m. Friday that there was no current danger to the public and that it would be "some time before we have more info."

