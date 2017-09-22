Police investigating shooting death in northern Lawrence

More than a dozen police and emergency vehicles were on North Michigan Street Friday investigating a shooting death at a house in the 600 block of that street.
A Journal-World reporter is on the scene, but police have provided few details at this time other than to confirm that a shooting has occurred and that one person has died. Lawrence Police Capt. Anthony Brixius at the scene would not indicate the age, gender or any other information about the victim.
The Lawrence Police Department tweeted just before 11:15 a.m. Friday that there was no current danger to the public and that it would be "some time before we have more info."
Comments
Charles Jones 1 hour, 26 minutes ago
Guns. People who carry them feel so tough and cool. Why act like a grownup human being, when you can just shoot somebody? Oi!
Bob Smith 25 minutes ago
The stereotyping is strong with this one.
Monty Scott 19 minutes ago
There he goes off half cocked again.
David Holroyd 28 minutes ago
So when is the new Police Chief to bring big city policing to Lawrence, KS?
gotta stop these shootings and killings and assaults around the 1300 block of Ohio
waiting for Louisville action!
Francis Hunt 17 minutes ago
Don't put too much into "Louisville action." Louisville had 54 homicides in 2014, 84 in 2015, 118 in 2016. They've had 83 homicides so far in 2017 putting them on track to set a record. Their homicides more than doubled between 2014 and 2016! On a local level how exactly do the police prevent a shooting in a private home?
