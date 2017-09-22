Today's news

Expect increased police presence at Free State’s homecoming tonight after reports of threats on social media

By Staff Report

September 22, 2017

The Lawrence Police Department will have an increased presence at Free State High School's homecoming football game tonight because of reports of threats circulating on social media, according to a news release from the school district.

The news release provided no additional details about the nature of the threats.

"All security staff and personnel associated with the game will be on heightened alert and exercising extreme caution," the release said. "We are informing the public of this information so individuals may consider it when making decisions about whether to participate in the game tonight."

The game against Shawnee Mission Northwest is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

