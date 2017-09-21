KU Health System ranked within top 10 academic hospitals in U.S., according to new study

The University of Kansas Health System has been ranked 10th out of 107 academic hospitals in a new study by Vizient, a health care performance improvement organization.

The KU Health System also received Vizient’s 2017 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Award, according to the university’s press release. The award recognizes high performance in areas of safety, timeliness, effectiveness, efficiency, equity and patient centeredness.

Vizient’s rankings, which rate academic hospitals in quality and patient safety outcomes, are based on objective data related to patient outcomes, regardless of insurance. KU’s news release on the ranking described Vizient’s recent rankings as “the most robust study of its kind of American academic hospitals.”

