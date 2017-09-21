Eudora day care worker must stand trial for murder in infant’s death, judge rules

A Eudora home daycare worker will stand trial for murder, in the case of a 9-month-old baby’s death last fall.

Following a preliminary hearing Thursday morning, Douglas County District Court Judge Sally Pokorny ruled that probable cause existed to bind over for trial Carrody Buchhorn, 43, of Eudora.

“I find that a felony has been committed,” Pokorny said. She said there was no evidence showing anyone else was with the baby in the window of time he was mortally injured and that "evidence at this point points to Ms. Buchhorn.”

Witnesses who presented evidence at the hearing included first responders to the scene, the medical examiner who performed an autopsy on the child’s body and a Lawrence Police Department detective who interviewed Buchhorn.

Buchhorn is accused of killing 9-month-old Oliver Ortiz on Sept. 29, 2016, while he was in her care at Sunshine Kids Group Daycare Home, 1307 Chestnut Lane in Eudora.

On April 14, 2017, she was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Medical examiner Erik Mitchell ruled Oliver’s death a homicide, caused by blunt force trauma to the head and torso.

“This is a homicide,” Mitchell testified during the hearing. “This is injury that is inflicted on another person leading to their death, and there is no accidental scenario that I can create” to explain the type of complex injuries Oliver received.

More than two dozen observers were in the courtroom for the hearing.

About half of those in attendance sat behind Buchhorn and her defense attorneys. The other half — wearing buttons with photos of Oliver — sat behind assistant district attorneys prosecuting the murder case.

The judge scheduled a seven-day jury trial for Buchhorn, to begin Feb. 12.

Check back as this story develops.

