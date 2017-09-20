Safe Routes for All’ town hall meeting set for Thursday night

The Lawrence Pedestrian Coalition and the Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department will host a “Safe Routes for All” town hall forum Thursday at Liberty Hall, 644 Massachusetts St.

The goal of the meeting, slated for 7 to 9 p.m., is to raise awareness about “the importance of having bicycle and pedestrian transportation infrastructure that is safe and accessible for all ages and abilities,” according to the health department’s press release.

Mark Fenton, a national public health planning, planning and transportation consultant, will deliver the keynote address. Fenton, also an adjunct associate professor at Tufts University’s Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, is the former host of “America’s Walking” on PBS.

After the keynote address, Lawrence City Commission candidates will have the opportunity to “share their vision for safer routes in Lawrence” before taking questions from the public.

Thursday’s event is free and open to the public, and will include refreshments and door prizes. For more information, visit www.lawrencewalks.org.

