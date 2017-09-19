Tyson puts chicken plant on hold, citing commission’s withdrawal of bond support

Tyson Foods Inc. is putting a controversial proposal for a $320 million chicken-processing project near Tonganoxie on hold.

In an open letter from Tyson Foods to the Leavenworth County community emailed this afternoon to The Mirror newspaper and other media outlets, group president of poultry Doug Ramsey writes that the company is delaying the process in light of Monday’s Leavenworth County Commission 2-1 decision to rescind intent to issue $500 million in industrial revenue bonds for the project.

The bonds were a key part of the project because they would have made the facility eligible for an 80 percent property tax abatement for 10 years.

In the letter, Ramsey wrote: "We’d still like to get to know each other, however, after Monday’s reversal of support by the Leavenworth County commissioners, we will put our plans in your community on hold. We still have interest in Leavenworth County, but will prioritize the other locations in Kansas and other states that have expressed support. This is a good project that we are deeply passionate about. It’s important to the future of our company and our ability to serve our customers. We also believe it will be a significant boost — and not just economically — for the right community."

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback helped make the Tyson announcement earlier this month and touted the project, which was expected to employ 1,600 people and inject $150 million into the Kansas economy annually.

Opposition quickly formed to the plant, which would have been about 10 miles from Lawrence.

A group called Citizens Against Project Sunset created shirts, signs and bumper stickers advocating against the proposed plant with the slogan “No Tyson In Tongie.” In a series of forums and public meetings, thousands of people have turned out to oppose the plant.

