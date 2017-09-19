Lawrence police investigating fatal shooting on West 27th Terrace

Lawrence police are investigating the scene of a shooting that left one person dead Tuesday night.

The fatal shooting occurred on West 27th Terrace around 10 p.m., according to Officer Drew Fennelly of the Lawrence Police Department. No other details about the incident were available Tuesday.

