Police: Teen struck by vehicle in Lawrence expected to survive

By Sara Shepherd

September 18, 2017

Lawrence police say a teenage pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle Friday was critically injured but is expected to survive.

Officers were dispatched about 4:30 p.m. Friday to Fourth and Michigan streets, where a 17-year-old pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle, Officer Derrick Smith said, in an email.

The teen was taken to a hospital in critical condition and then flown via helicopter to another area hospital, Smith said. He was expected to survive, Smith said.

Police did locate and take a statement from the driver of the vehicle, Smith said.

Smith said Monday that additional details weren’t immediately available. He said the incident remains under investigation by Lawrence police.

