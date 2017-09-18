Today's news

Leavenworth County commissioners revoke bond support for proposed Tyson meatpacking plant

In this file photo from Oct. 28, 2009, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

AP File Photo. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

September 18, 2017

Leavenworth County commissioners at their meeting this morning said they no longer are prepared to issue a key set of bonds for a controversial meatpacking plant proposed for a site south of Tonganoxie.

On a 2-1 vote, the County Commission rescinded a previous "resolution of intent" to issue $500 million in industrial revenue bonds as part of a plan by Tyson Foods Inc. to build a chicken-processing facility south of Tonganoxie. The bonds are a key part of the project because they would make the facility eligible for an 80 percent property tax abatement.

Commissioner Robert Holland was the one dissenting vote.

Where the project now stands is uncertain. County commissioners could take up the issue of the bonds at another time, or Tyson could take other steps to keep the project moving forward in the county.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

Comments

Jennifer Alexander 1 hour, 9 minutes ago

Awesome! One hurdle at a time! Robert Holland also claims he has heard "no opposition" from the voters/citizens. Were you there this morning Robert? Who is paying you? Apparently a recall needs to be issued for this gentleman. And secondly, why are emails to him getting sent back? Does his email address need updating? Is he afraid to hear from his constituents?

2

Jessica Morton 42 minutes ago

This comment was removed by the site staff for violation of the usage agreement.

0

