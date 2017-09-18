Leavenworth County commissioners revoke bond support for proposed Tyson meatpacking plant

Leavenworth County commissioners at their meeting this morning said they no longer are prepared to issue a key set of bonds for a controversial meatpacking plant proposed for a site south of Tonganoxie.

On a 2-1 vote, the County Commission rescinded a previous "resolution of intent" to issue $500 million in industrial revenue bonds as part of a plan by Tyson Foods Inc. to build a chicken-processing facility south of Tonganoxie. The bonds are a key part of the project because they would make the facility eligible for an 80 percent property tax abatement.

Commissioner Robert Holland was the one dissenting vote.

Where the project now stands is uncertain. County commissioners could take up the issue of the bonds at another time, or Tyson could take other steps to keep the project moving forward in the county.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.