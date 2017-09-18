Today's news

Latest Douglas County court filings for Sept. 18, 2017

The Douglas County Courthouse.

By Staff Report

September 18, 2017

Marriages

Chad Michael Broome, 36, Lawrence, and Brianna Cooper, 27, Lawrence.

Eric Ryan, 51, Lawrence, and Janet Marie Cinelli, 50, Lawrence.

Layne Charles Johnson, 27, Manhattan, and Kayla Ann Cross, 27, Lawrence.

Jason Michael Porter, 39, Lawrence, and Adrienne Michelle Cordero, 39, Lawrence.

Lakase Marie Perry, 31, Topeka, and Mark Alan Cousino, 31, Lawrence.

Amber Carter, 22, Lawrence, and Caleb Torneden, 24, Lawrence.

James Daniel Suderman, 49, Kansas City, Kan., and Lori Ann Hagge, 50, Lawrence.

Timberly Jean Krutz, 36, Lawrence, and Brandon Lee French, 35, Lawrence.

Matthew W. Mcnemee, 50, De Soto, and Tami Renee Richards, 44, De Soto.

John Leonard Fernandez III, 29, Eudora, and Chelsea Marie Lederer, 28, Eudora.

Benjamin Duane Wyatt, 25, Lawrence, and Christine Alexandra Kems, 29, Lawrence.

William J. Tressler, 27, Lawrence, and Sara Giermann, 27, Lawrence.

Riley Zazenkowski, 20, Forked River, N.J., and Mariah Dohle, 18, Leavenworth.

Divorces

Matthew Mikel, 47, Lawrence, and Rachel M. Mikel, 41, Lawrence.

Ellen Baer, 57, Lawrence, and Robert Baer, 58, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Kathryn Colleen Mayo Sposato, 3507 Firefly Court, Lawrence.

Dominic Michael Palermo and Yvonne Lucretia Palermo, 1700 Massachusetts St., Apt. 610, Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

Oct. 12, 2017

Chad Shorb, 1109 Dearborn St., Baldwin City. Judgment: $179,232.

Connie Patterson, 909 Congressional Drive, Lawrence. Judgment: $184,350.

Travis Privat, 3204 W. 25th St., Lawrence. Judgment: $132,271.

