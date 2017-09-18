Discriminatory text messages spur student sit-in over LGBT rights at Lawrence High

A group of students skipped classes and staged a sit-in at Lawrence High Monday to protest what they describe as a pervasive culture of discrimination against LGBT students, particularly transgender individuals, at their school.
The sit-in started with about 45 students on Monday morning but had grown to an estimated 70 protesters as of lunchtime as students began to join the event in the school’s rotunda. An organizer of the event said students talked with LHS Assistant Principal Mark Pruet and notified the administration that they did not intend to leave the rotunda until at least some of their demands had been met.
“We talked to Mr. Pruet for probably about five minutes, and then we, as a group, sat down in solidarity and said, ‘We are not going to move until action is taken,’” said Elliot Bradley, an LHS sophomore who is a main organizer behind the protest. “And that’s what we intend to do.”
District spokeswoman Julie Boyle later told the Journal-World that protesters had disbanded by the end of the school day, but she did not say if a consensus had been reached between students and administrators.
Bradley said he and fellow members of the school’s Total Equality Alliance organized the protest. He said the sit-in was spurred by long-standing issues at LHS that recently came to a head after several students, some of them LHS football players, made offensive comments in a group text conversation (via the app GroupMe) last week.
More than 200 students were looped into the text conversation, Bradley said, which included comments likening transgender identities to mental disorders, among other things. In the conversation, one student asked, “if a (slur for transgender person) hits you is it still hitting a woman or no?” Another person insisted that the name on a person’s birth certificate determines gender once and for all, regardless of the person’s actual gender identity.
Bradley said the text messages were sent out initially on Wednesday. On Friday, he said, the football players involved in the conversation were still allowed to play in that evening’s game against Lee’s Summit West. To him, the incident sends a message that “LHS is valuing their players over their minority students.”
“It wasn’t really a shock to us, but it was alarming,” Bradley, who serves as events coordinator of his school’s TEA club, said of the messages. “It was really difficult for us to handle, knowing that these are people who represent our school.”
The lack of response Bradley said he saw from LHS staff motivated the Total Equality Alliance to stage a walk-out after first period Monday morning, he said. About 45 students met Monday outside the school’s front entrance, proceeding around 10 a.m. to the main office.
There, Bradley said, students met Assistant Principal Pruet.
In a list of demands submitted to LHS administration, protesters called for those “who participated in harassing transgender students” to be held accountable, including the suspension of student athletes due to “unsportsmanlike conduct.”
Bradley pointed to the school’s “Philosophy for the Student Athlete,” which states that participation in school sports is a “privilege, not a right,” and reminds student athletes that “they represent not only the team,” but also parents, coaches, administration and the entire LHS student body, as well as the district and Lawrence community as a whole.
“With that in mind, the student-athlete must realize all actions on and off the field is a direct reflection of the entire school community,” the philosophy says. “You will be looked upon as a role model.”
The protesters’ list of demands also asks that these students write an apology to those who were harassed, and also asks for “public recognition that the main group responsible” were student athletes.
Aside from disciplinary matters, the demands also call for new administration at the school dedicated to handling discrimination issues, as well as a new panel comprising five teachers and two students to serve as “decision-makers on punishments for any future incidents of discrimination and as support for all students.”
Bradley told the Journal-World he didn’t expect all these demands to be met. He and other LGBT students, he said, just wanted to feel their concerns were being adequately heard.
Raven Andersen-Rolland, an LHS senior who joined the protests Monday, said the issues being discussed weren’t new to her school. Last year, she alleged, a handful of students attacked her and her girlfriend with anti-gay slurs during an assembly. Andersen-Rolland also said the students kicked her and her girlfriend before she reported the incident to LHS administration.
“I found out later that the boys were on the baseball team and they were not given a detention,” Andersen-Rolland said. “They continued to talk about us in the halls. They weren’t suspended from any games. Nothing was taken away.”
Referring to the protesters, Bradley said he was encouraged to see the level of engagement by his peers.
With each passing period, he said, more and more kids sat down in solidarity. Bradley said the protesters had pledged not to leave until “action is taken,” adding that even if just one or two demands were met, he would be satisfied.
He said he and fellow protesters simply wanted to make Lawrence High a “safe space” for all students, current and future.
“I don’t think any freshman or (prospective students) coming into this school should be scared to come to high school,” Andersen-Rolland agreed.
Andersen-Rolland later said some of the group’s demands had been met, with the protesters disbanding around 3 p.m. Monday. She wasn’t sure which demands had specifically been met, however, and noted that the administration said some of the actions suggested by protesters could not be immediately taken.
An administrator at LHS declined to answer questions from a Journal-World reporter on Monday. The administrator also refused to allow the reporter into the rotunda area of LHS where the sit-in was taking place. The administrator referred questions to the district’s director of communications, Julie Boyle, who responded around 2:45 p.m. with a statement nearly identical to the message she sent to LHS parents a few minutes before.
“Lawrence High School’s administration has been meeting with students who staged a peaceful protest in the school rotunda today. The students’ concerns stemmed from feeling disrespected by comments other students made in an online chat room last week,” Boyle said in an email. “Lawrence High is committed to ensuring a safe and welcoming learning environment for all students and does not tolerate discrimination or harassment of any kind. When the facts about these issues are gathered, the administration will take action as is appropriate in accordance with Board Policy and the Student Handbook.”
The message to parents did not divulge what, exactly, students were protesting or why some felt “disrespected” by the group text message that spurred the protest. Boyle also told parents that “at no time today were threats made against student safety as a result of the sit-in.”
Comments
Richard Aronoff 5 hours, 42 minutes ago
The First Amendment guarantees these football players freedom of speech. But it does not guarantee them (or anyone else) protection from the consequences of their speech.
Benching them for the remainder of the season would be a good start.
Brock Masters 5 hours, 26 minutes ago
Why bench them for their views on transgender? As long as they were not advocating violence, hate, or harassment, why aren't they entitled to their views?
Not everyone has to think the same way. I wonder how many sitting in have said something negative or offensive about a Trump supporter? Should they be punished?
Should schools have disciplined the Phelps children out no;ding anti-gay signs? Where does it end?
Free speech means protecting all speech even speech we find offensive.
And for the record I harbor no animosity for transgendered people, or people based on their sexual orientation. I believe in live and let live, support the right of others to condemn views with which they disagree, but do not believe in censorship of speech.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 5 hours, 18 minutes ago
So you are pro bullying? Did you read the article? Here. is this okay with you (see quote from article below"? I sure hope you don't have children. If someone doesn't like having to park further away from a store because of handicap parking, is it okay to kick disabled people and make fun of them? Is it okay to harass and bully Black people, because you have a 1st amendment right to think that whites are superior? I don't like that sports take second place to academics in many schools. Should I call jocks stupid and kick them? Why is it any of their business what someone else does? Let them not like it, if they want, but what gives them a right to bully? Maybe they should have some manners. Oops I forgot you conservatives don't like questions. My bad.
"Raven Andersen-Rolland, an LHS senior who joined the protests Monday, said the issues being discussed aren’t new to her school. Last year, she alleged, a handful of students attacked her and her girlfriend with anti-gay slurs during an assembly. Andersen-Rolland also said the students kicked her and her girlfriend before she reported the incident to LHS administration."
Brock Masters 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
Reading comprehension Dot. Embrace it, it is your friend. I stated I am against speech that advocates hate, hrrassment or violence. The incident to which you refer falls under harassment, hate and violence which I condemn, but it is a separate incident.
Blinded by hate is a terrible thing.
Steve Johnson 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
Wrong snowflake.
Calvin Anders 5 hours, 33 minutes ago
Well, it appears a group has finally had enough of LHS sports teams pervasive entitlement. A group of students have decided they are not going to let the administration continue to look the other way. I applaud the bravery of these students. I hope LJW continues to cover this story and does not allow the good old boy network to sweep this under the rug. The lack of action by administrators to address this issue is shameful.
Steve Johnson 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
Another snowflake, go join your leftwing extremists for a dance lesson
Dustyn Polk 4 minutes ago
What bravery? Like there is any chance at all that these students will face any sort of punishment over skipping class. Taking an action when there is zero chance of danger isn't the definition of bravery. You might want to try looking that word up sometime in the near future.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 5 hours, 22 minutes ago
Good for them. And where are these players' parents? Didn't they teach them any manners? Why are they hitting anyone anyway? Why is it up to the school to teach manners to these jerks. Parents, you may have visions of your kid going pro and getting rich and supporting you, but you better teach them how to behave first.
Justin Hoffman 5 hours, 15 minutes ago
How precious.
Bob Forer 5 hours, 12 minutes ago
Bob Forer 5 hours, 14 minutes ago
The allegations of Ms. Andersen-Rolland are especially disturbing.
Marcia Epstein 5 hours, 2 minutes ago
Based on research by Rylan Testa, PhD, professor at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, we know that emotional abuse, such as the bullying in the text referenced in the article is a leading cause of suicide attempts in trans and gender nonconforming youth.
I'm proud of the students who "stood up" through this "sit in." We must not stand by when people are being victimized emotionally and/or physically. We must find a safe way to get help for the one(s) being victimized.
from Rylan Testa, PhD by Marcia Epstein
Brock Masters 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
When does speech become bullying? When does offensive speech become a crime or punishable by the school?
I agree that we must protect all people from bullying,especially the most vulnerable but where is the line between bullying speech and speech you find offensive?
Was Clinton bullying when she called Trump supporters deplorable? Is one frequent poster bullying when he calls Trump supporters nazis? How about the transgender model when she called all white people racist?
People have no right to bully you but they do have the right to offend you. If not, then we need to censor a lot of people.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
Did you read the article? Do you consider this free speech? Can people just go around saying nasty things to each other? How long would you have a job if you verbally harassed someone every day? They even put up with until the little jerks got physical. Why weren't they punished? Because they could hit a ball with a stick of wood?
Raven Andersen-Rolland, an LHS senior who joined the protests Monday, said the issues being discussed weren’t new to her school. Last year, she alleged, a handful of students attacked her and her girlfriend with anti-gay slurs during an assembly. Andersen-Rolland also said the students kicked her and her girlfriend before she reported the incident to LHS administration.
“I found out later that the boys were on the baseball team and they were not given a detention,” Andersen-Rolland said. “They continued to talk about us in the halls. They weren’t suspended from any games. Nothing was taken away.”
Brock Masters 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
Yes, I do consider it free speech. They didn't send it to a transgender and people have the right to say stupid and offensive stuff.
You keep mixing two incidents. One clearly wrong - an attack is always wrong and should be criminally punished. You frequently post nasty stuff - are you guilty of bullying? Are the people who call me a racist or a nazi or deplorable guilty of bullying?
Justin Hoffman 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
Great point Brock.
Evan Taylor 35 minutes ago
"They didn't send it to a transgender..."
How do you know that, Brock? The article clearly states that there were 200+ students included in that particular GroupMe chat, odds are the LGBTQ+ demographic was represented in some capacity.
David J. Brown 4 hours, 54 minutes ago
I stand in support of the students protesting at Lawrence High.
David Holroyd 4 hours, 48 minutes ago
When classes are over and if there are no events planned in the building tonite the Admistration should ask the students to leave. If they don't , they are tresspassing!
That is a taxpayer funded faciltilty and thus so, to allow a small group to stay in a building overnight is a LIABILITY waiting to happen.
If the School Interim Superintendent allows them to stay indefintely and the school board as well. speaks poorly of them. Lock the building.
They can come back in the morning and sit in. And miss class and grades are a part of attendance of class as well.
Not very bright.!
Peaty Romano 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
So, that's your takeaway from all this? SMH
Zoe Fincher 3 hours, 56 minutes ago
LGBTQ kids are at school to learn, just like everybody else. If they can't feel safe and supported by their students and staff, how are they supposed to do that? So incredibly proud of these lions. I really hope LHS admin does something about this. -class of 2013 alumna
Josh Berg 3 hours, 39 minutes ago
Richard Aronoff 3 hours, 22 minutes ago
I believe the school is permitted to establish rules of conduct. The football team represents the school. If the school wishes to send a message that the texts do not represent the attitude of the school of its students, benching the players would be appropriate.
Josh Berg 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
Done with this crappy paper
Russell Fryberger 2 hours, 34 minutes ago
Who's discriminating these folks? There are people who hate the "alternative" lifestyle but who is discriminating against gay people? No rights are lost. It's just a fire that will never be put out because a large portion of people do not believe in homosexuality. But where is the discrimination. I commend this group for being peaceful but I'd write them up for cutting class.
And stop making issues where there are no issues!!
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
So kicking someone is okay with you? Bullying is okay with you? You must have been one of those jerks when you were in school.
Bob Summers 1 hour, 21 minutes ago
Congenital clairvoyant bullying is okay tho.
You must have been one of those jerks when you were in school.
Pot meet kettle.
Bob Summers 2 hours, 30 minutes ago
A group of students skipped classes and staged a sit-in
Is it any wonder why so called "education" in government inculcation centers cannot afford their children the ability to break the worldwide top twenty in math, science, and reading proficiencies?
A select few have emotional hypersensitivities that railroads their ability to concentrate.
Why aren't the union schoolmarms using strict disciplinary metrics to get a hold of this melee?
Because they are union and not schoolmarms. Union schoolmarm is an oxymoron. My bad.
J.d. Grammer 1 hour, 54 minutes ago
"Man my use of big words will show them"
Brian Dennison 20 minutes ago
Alot of people jabbering and judging who have never seen the texts. You have no idea what was said yet all have opinions. About 70 students protested, meaning about 1400 were disrupted today. This was a senior text so at most about 10 football players COULD have been involved. Yet all football players are to blame? Wake up,use your head and shut your mouth until the whole story is told not just the writing of one journalist that put something together in about 2 hrs.
Dustyn Polk 1 minute ago
I always thought school, particularly high school, was a place of education, not social activism. Guess I'm just old fashioned.
