Battery in Oread neighborhood leaves victim with ‘extensive facial injuries’

Lawrence police are investigating a reported attack that left a person with “extensive facial injuries” this weekend in Lawrence’s Oread neighborhood.

Police were dispatched to an aggravated battery about 12:10 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Ohio Street. Officer Derrick Smith said, in an email, that the 18-year-old male victim received “extensive facial injuries” as well as lacerations to the shoulder.

The victim was unable to provide a complete suspect description, Smith said.

Smith said Monday that additional details about the incident were not immediately available and that the Lawrence police investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.