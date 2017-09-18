Battery in Oread neighborhood leaves victim with ‘extensive facial injuries’

Lawrence police are investigating a reported attack that left a person with “extensive facial injuries” this weekend in Lawrence’s Oread neighborhood.
Police were dispatched to an aggravated battery about 12:10 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Ohio Street. Officer Derrick Smith said, in an email, that the 18-year-old male victim received “extensive facial injuries” as well as lacerations to the shoulder.
The victim was unable to provide a complete suspect description, Smith said.
Smith said Monday that additional details about the incident were not immediately available and that the Lawrence police investigation is ongoing.
Contact public safety reporter Sara ShepherdHave a tip or story idea?
- sshepherd@ljworld.com
- 785-832-7187
- @saramarieshep
More stories
Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
David Holroyd 5 hours, 17 minutes ago
After the bar closed?
And when the water tank was being taken down. the electric company re routed power lines and as a result the mid block light in the 1200 block of Louisiana was taken down...well, the pole was sawn offf . As a result the light wasn't put back.
But then the city commissioners and the city manager wouldn't know that it should be replaced. In fact no one at the city takes the time to check out these things.
As for the 1300 block, it was not in a house that street is overgrown wth trees that should be trimmed up or removed and wasn't it a couple of years ago the paper reported a similar incident doors away from The Jayhawk Cafe?
But then what would one expect to happen with beer pong in the front yards and beer bottles the next day and there are several party houses.
I am surprised that KU doesn't take more interest because there are two scholarship halls on that block. But then, like the light missing The Alumni Assocation bldg is right there and it is falling apart and the parking lot lights are often OFF, the stairwell on 13th is crumbling and the railings have rusted off. Some presentation of KU.
Sign in to comment