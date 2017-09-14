White nationalist posters found on Kansas State campus

Manhattan — Kansas State is speaking out after posters promoting white nationalism were plastered around on campus.
The Manhattan Mercury reports that university spokesman Steve Logback says the posters that appeared Wednesday don't reflect Kansas State values and are unwelcome.
Student body president Jack Ayres said in a tweet the student government was working on putting together a demonstration. He wrote, "Absolutely NO place for this on our campus."
Student Seth Peery called the posters "heartbreaking" but "not entirely surprising." He says not enough has been done to promote "understanding and empathy regarding racial diversity."
The university also found several racist messages on campus during the spring semester, including a noose hanging in a tree. Kansas State denounced the posters and created two new diversity and inclusion administrative positions over the summer.
Comments
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
The cockroaches are coming out of the woodwork in droves, aren't they?
Bob Summers 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
Let me know when their terrorism starts like the Liberals in ANTIFA have been and will continue to do.
Steve Jacob 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
If you want to see the poster...
http://files.kstatecollegian.com/2017/09/white-nationalist-photography.jpg
Brock Masters 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
Thanks for sharing the poster.
Why is the poster and its message condemned as being a white supremacist poster? I don't agree with the contention that we are told Asia for Asians....but why is it wrong for a person to speak out in defense of their race when other races do it without being labeled supremacist?
The poster asks a question and doesn't call for hate or violence so why is it wrong to pose a question - would it have been condemned if it were any other race than white?
Greg Cooper 31 minutes ago
I'd be interested in knowing, Brock, just where we are told these things. Personally, I've never once heard these things except from those who I would call white nationalists. My opinion is that this poster expresses just what the writer said, white nationalism. What other explanation can be gained from the wording of this poster other than that the writer believes whites aren't given an equal standing with other races? And, more importantly, do you believe that sentiment?
As to your final question: yes, I believe it would, at least by people who believe that skin color doesn't make a damned bit of difference. Do you truly believe that this poster was put up by one of that belief or by one who has a bone to pick with brown and yellow people?
Ralph Reed 13 minutes ago
I'll disregard Bob Summers' knee-jerk hot key comment. (How many do you have now?)
@Brock. Read the fine print on the poster. The websites referenced are white-supremacist websites; you can't deny that. Hence, the obvious and logical connection is that the posters at K-State are white-supremacist posters. In fact, I would be surprised if the posters hadn't even been paid for by the websites or their owners.
Don't try and talk your way around, or normalize the elephant in the room (like #45 does on a daily basis), because you can't.
