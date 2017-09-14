Doctor stabbed to death at his practice in east Wichita

Wichita — A man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a doctor at his holistic medicine practice in east Wichita.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the 21-year-old man was taken into custody near the Wichita County. The Sedgwick County Jail book report shows he is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder in the Wednesday night killing.

Lt. Drew Seiler says the attack happened after a man entered a business to talk with a doctor. Seiler says “one of the doctors was stabbed multiple times” during the conversation. Seiler says the doctor was found outside the business in a back parking lot. The doctor’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.