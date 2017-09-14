Today's news

Doctor stabbed to death at his practice in east Wichita

By Associated Press

September 14, 2017

Advertisement

Wichita — A man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a doctor at his holistic medicine practice in east Wichita.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the 21-year-old man was taken into custody near the Wichita County. The Sedgwick County Jail book report shows he is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder in the Wednesday night killing.

Lt. Drew Seiler says the attack happened after a man entered a business to talk with a doctor. Seiler says “one of the doctors was stabbed multiple times” during the conversation. Seiler says the doctor was found outside the business in a back parking lot. The doctor’s name wasn’t immediately released.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace
Today's lunch specials

Henry T's Bar & Grill $6.99 Open Face Turkey Sandwich · Served with a side. 11 a.m. to 4 ...

Set'em Up Jacks Country Fried Thursday! Chicken or steak · Country fried chicken, $7.99 Country fried steak, $8.99 ...

See all specials · Get lunch specials e-mail