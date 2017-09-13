Wynton Marsalis’ Lincoln Center jazz orchestra to compose new music celebrating KU basketball

The Lied Center announced on Wednesday a partnership that will pair the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with, of all things, legends of KU basketball.

The orchestra, helmed by acclaimed musician Wynton Marsalis, will compose a new piece celebrating Jayhawk basketball — with each movement capturing "the spirit of a KU basketball legend,” according to the Lied Center’s news release. The work, to be penned by each of the 15 members of the JLCO, has been commissioned by the Lied Center in celebration of its 25th anniversary, and will premiere during the Lied Center’s 2018-2019 season.

“There is arguably no cultural phenomenon that has had a greater impact on the University of Kansas, and the entire state of Kansas, than the game of basketball,” Lied Center executive director Derek Kwan said in the news release. “This unique pairing of college basketball’s most storied program with the world’s greatest jazz orchestra is certain to create an unforgettable moment in Lied Center history.”

Marsalis, who serves as the JLCO’s artistic and managing director, has noted in interviews the similarities between high-level jazz and basketball. These include virtuosity, teamwork and learning to make the right individual choices “in heated moments of pressure,” the Lied Center’s news release said.

“Wynton and the JLCO are avid basketball fans and knowledgeable about the history of the sport,” Cat Henry, Jazz at Lincoln Center’s vice president of concerts and touring, said in the news release. “They’re excited and honored to be ‘teamed up’ with some of its greatest practitioners for this creative project.”

The “KU Legends” that will receive their own musical movements as part of the commission are Phog Allen, Charlie B. Black, Mario Chalmers, Wilt Chamberlain, Nick Collison, Bill Hougland, Clyde Lovellette, Danny Manning, James Naismith, Paul Pierce, Darnell Valentine, Walt Wesley, Jo Jo White, Andrew Wiggins and Lynette Woodard.

Each movement is sponsored through private donors, according to the Lied Center’s news release. Net proceeds from the project will benefit the Lied Center’s Performing Arts Access Endowment, which enables each student in Lawrence Public Schools to attend an age-appropriate performance at the Lied Center every year.

Details regarding the JLCO’s world-premiere performance at the Lied Center will be shared at the center’s season announcement next spring, the news release said.

